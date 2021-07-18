Tom Bacon, Gene Cochrane, Jr, John Frank and Bill Pully: Finally, N.C.’s golden health care opportunity

We’ve devoted our careers to strengthening health care so that our fellow North Carolinians can fulfill their enormous potential and our economy can compete with any in the world. The legacy of the organizations we led is found across North Carolina, where we worked with community members to creatively fill gaps in access to health care.

Now, because of actions by the N.C. General Assembly and the federal government as well as, of all things, a pandemic, we have a golden opportunity to finally close our state’s health care coverage gap.

Our legislature has prudently built up a rainy day fund of $7 billion, putting North Carolina in a winning position to remedy long-festering maladies, like the inaccessibility of health care. Meanwhile, the federal government has substantially upped funding and other incentives to offer insurance to certain working people and others by expanding Medicaid.

And finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed just how fragile our lives, our economy and our health care system really are. It all adds up to a watershed moment — not merely a trumpet blast in the world of good public policy, but a chance to energize the lives of North Carolinians who are working hard, raising families and pursuing dreams.