Tom Campbell: A judicial coup, unconstitutional gerrymandering or checks and balances?

The North Carolina Supreme Court has opened Pandora’s box with its 4-3 decision on voter ID.

Let’s go back to 2011, the beginning of this saga. Republicans had taken control of the legislature, wresting it from almost a century of Democratic control. One of their major tasks for that year’s legislative session was drawing new congressional and legislative districts, required after every census.

The 2011 redistricting was immediately challenged by lawsuits. Space doesn’t permit a full blow-by-blow, but the congressional districts were rejected by the courts, forcing those maps to be redrawn both in 2016 and 2018. In August 2016, a federal court found nine state Senate districts and 19 state House districts were unconstitutional but allowed the November elections to go forward, since there wasn’t time before the election to redraw them.

It was this two-year legislative session that put forth the idea of a public referendum on a constitutional amendment to require a photo ID before casting a ballot. A three-fifths affirmative vote by each legislative chamber placed the question on the ballot. But even before the amendment was approved opponents asserted the referendum should never have been held because the resolution was passed by an illegally constituted legislature.

The recent N.C. Supreme Court decision affirmed, by a 4-3 vote, that the amendments were indeed put forth illegally. Republicans charged “blatant judicial activism and misconduct” that subverted the will of voters. They also noted that voters approved the amendment by a large margin.

Democrats countered that it was the perfect illustration of how checks and balances are supposed to work and, had there not been “surgical precision” in racial targeting and unconstitutional gerrymandering, we would not be where we are today.

Personally, I voted for the voter ID amendment and would do so again because I believe it prevents fraud and increases security. But this issue wouldn't be so divisive today had our legislators sought input and cooperation from all factions before moving forward with the amendment. Instead, their attempts appeared discriminatory toward Black voters and two court cases keep it from being implemented four years later.

The framers of our constitution were wary of putting too much power in too few hands and thus designed the three branches of government to ensure checks and balances. Let us agree than none of the three is perfect and there have been instances where each has acted improperly. To those who now claim that we have judicial activism or legislating from the bench, I would reply that courts would probably not be so involved had there been more bipartisan cooperation. I find the checks and balances comforting.

That said, this month’s Supreme Court vote was totally partisan. The four affirmative votes were from Democrats and all three negative votes from Republicans. This once again proved that justice has become partisan and that North Carolina’s process for the selection of judges, especially appellate court judges, is badly flawed. Just because voters don’t take the time to know the judicial candidates for whom they vote is not a sufficient rationale for requiring the political affiliation of judicial candidates on the ballot.

It is understandable that some dislike the court verdict. However, the bombastic, incendiary and near-threatening responses, especially from some high-ranking elected officials and even justices, are inexcusable. These days it seems we can say anything we want about anyone or anything without recrimination or recourse. Perhaps this explains why a so-called vigilante group has put a “bounty” on the heads of a dozen Mecklenburg County judges and elected officials in Asheville have received “writs of execution” for their decisions.

We deserve better from our public officials. They should set a better example and join in resounding condemnation for those who make such threats. How can we expect better conduct from the citizenry if those in office don’t behave?

But the original sin that got us here is gerrymandering. When are we ever going to deal with this practice that divides us, creates ill will, continues discrimination and is bad public policy?