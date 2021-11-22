Tom Campbell: America's problem is a lack of trust

I’ve been following the analysis by pundits, partisans and pollsters about the recent November elections, especially the gubernatorial races in neighboring Virginia and New Jersey. Opinions and suggestions are all over the board, but one column started me thinking.

“Americans hate being told what to do,” wrote Kathleen Parker in The Washington Post. “And lately they’ve been told a lot: Stay at home. Stand apart. Wear a mask. Get a shot. Get the booster.”

She’s right. Americans, especially North Carolinians, have always been an independent lot. Many of us resent being told what to do. That said, how can we explain why we accept being told to drive on the right-hand side of the road, stop at red lights, wear seat belts, stand in line and abide by any number of other mandates? The real reason is that who is telling us is equally or perhaps more important than what we are told to do.

At the heart of the issue is trust. We will listen to and follow those whom we trust, and either ignore or disobey those we don’t.