Tom Campbell: Can we even expect a state budget to pass this year?

When our General Assembly convened Jan. 13 for the 2021 session, it had two main tasks: passing a state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and drawing new districts for congressional, legislative and local governments.

In baseball we would say they are batting 0 for 2, a pretty bad average. Meanwhile, we taxpayers are paying almost $850,000 per month for bleacher seats to watch their games.

Legislators get a pass for not achieving redistricting yet because the U.S. Census Bureau was way behind schedule on releasing demographic information for each state and county. We knew North Carolina would get a 14th congressional seat because of population growth over the past decade, but there was no way to draw the district boundaries without knowing exactly where people live. It will take some time following last week’s release to analyze the data.