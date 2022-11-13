Tom Campbell: Dems disappointed, GOP pleased with election

Die-hard politicos, pundits and partisans waited into the early morning hours before finding any clarity on election winners and losers in North Carolina. We should have expected this. Our state remains a shade of purple.

Republicans had a good night but fell short of a great night. Democrats were disappointed but avoided the “shellacking” former President Obama described in his first midterm election.

Unspoken, but always just below the surface, was Donald Trump, who endorsed a slew of candidates. But two things became apparent: Some of Trump’s candidates were weak and voters weren’t buying what he was trying sell. His influence appears to have waned, both nationally and in North Carolina.

Meanwhile, record turnouts in mail-in and early voting, coupled with long lines on Election Day, gave Democrats hope for a small “blue wave,” like the one they enjoyed in 2018. But that never materialized.

In the main event, the U.S. Senate race, Democrats had hoped the state might flip its traditional Republican representation and send a Democrat this time. The outcome had statewide importance, but also could have been significant in determining who controlled the Senate.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley appeared to be a strong candidate with statewide name recognition. Her opponent, Ted Budd, embraced the former president. Trump even appeared at a rally in Wilmington to support him, but the deciding factor was money. Independent groups — the Club for Growth was one — dumped millions into our state to support Budd. And even though federal campaign finance reports show the Beasley’s campaign outraised Budd, the outside expenditures spent on Budd’s behalf were much greater.

Some Democrats were quick to criticize their party for not putting more money into support for Beasley. The party chose to allocate funds to other states, perhaps believing that, even with their full support, Beasley would likely come up short. We’ll never know, but what we do know is that the race wasn’t as close as had been predicted.

As disappointing as was the Senate race, the real heartbreak for Democrats had to be judicial elections. The two Supreme Court races were the most important on the ballot and Republicans won both, changing the makeup of our highest court from the current 4-3 plurality for Democrats to 5-2 in favor of Republicans. Republicans also swept all four Court of Appeals races. We will understand just how significant these elections are when issues like abortion, voting laws, education, balance of power and redistricting reach the new court. Court decisions increasingly follow party lines.

Perhaps the brightest spot for Democrats was in congressional contests. Prior to Tuesday Republicans held an 8-5 plurality in the state’s delegation. The census gave us a 14th seat and most pundits predicted an 8-6 outcome, but voters demonstrated their independence, placing candidates above party-line voting. Come January, North Carolina will send seven Republicans and seven Democrats to Washington.

That said, new districts will be drawn before the 2024 elections. Courts struck down the congressional districts drawn by the legislature and had three “special masters” draw new maps, the ones used this year. Since all this happened so near to the election, the courts also dictated that new congressional maps be drawn before the 2024 contests … and here is where we might see how the new Republican plurality on appellate courts comes into play.

Democrats can express some joy that they didn’t lose the veto-proof majorities in both houses of the legislature, even though they suffered losses. Republicans captured 30 of the 50 Senate seats, enough for a supermajority in the upper chamber. But Republicans fell one seat short of a veto-proof margin in the House, giving Gov. Roy Cooper some solace that Republicans won’t be able to pass whatever they want, carte blanche, without him having some say-so.

Republicans weren’t celebrating as much on the national level. Democrats are claiming victory nationally because, even if they should lose control over the U.S. House and Senate, their losses weren’t anywhere near as great as expected.

For now, it appears Republicans can celebrate on the state level while bemoaning the national outcomes.