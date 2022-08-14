Tom Campbell: If they choose voters, why not opponents, too?

To paraphrase Alice, who used the term to describe her adventures in Wonderland, election politics in America is getting “curiouser and curiouser.” And North Carolina has played a starring role.

Modern-day elections began to evolve in 1973, when the North Carolina Congressional Club, headed by lawyers Tom Ellis and Carter Wrenn, brought sophisticated and then unheard-of techniques to political campaigns. The Congressional Club assembled hundreds of thousands of contributor names into a database, then employed mass direct-mail marketing to raise millions of dollars in support of Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan, Lauch Faircloth and other conservative candidates. Upwards of 70% of those funds came from out of state.

As television became the main source for political advertising the club employed the medium to create innovative and targeted attack ads. Who can forget the 1990 Helms campaign ad against Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gannt? The commercial showed a white man’s hands crumpling a sheet of paper, while the announcer admonished, “You needed that job, and you were the best qualified, but they had to give it to a minority because of a racial quota. Is that really fair?” Pollsters said the election outcome was a tossup until this ad aired. Helms won.

North Carolina Democrats, once firmly in control of our state legislature, used gerrymandering to draw districts more favorable to their legislative and congressional candidates, effectively choosing their voters instead of the voters choosing those elected. N.C. Democrats didn’t invent the practice, but they got progressively bolder in drawing district maps during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

When Republicans gained control of the legislature in 2011, they raised gerrymandering to an art form, carving districts favorable to their candidates by using techniques like “cracking,” “packing” and “stacking.” Cracking spreads voters of a certain type (party, race, sex, etc.) among several districts to dilute their voting power.

Packing does just the opposite. Voters of a certain race or belief are packed into a single or a few districts to minimize their voting power in other districts.

Stacking, or “double bunking,” moves two incumbents into the same district. They can be from the same or different parties, but the net effect is that only one will survive.

The courts, largely the North Carolina Supreme Court, have ruled some of these redistricting maps so egregious as to violate our state constitution. But GOP leaders no longer want to take the chance that state courts can overturn their gerrymandering, so they’ve brought a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. They’re hoping that our highest court will proclaim that state courts can no longer overturn redistricting decisions, giving lawmakers undisputed control. They contend that the Constitution gives sole authority to draw districts to the General Assembly.

Those who wrote that codicil in the Constitution never envisioned some of the shenanigans we’ve experienced. But if the court sides with Republicans, no matter how outrageous the district or how it might disadvantage anyone’s ability to vote, nobody could stop it. Oy vey!

This year we’re witnessing another twist: One party raising money and running ads for a candidate of the opposite party in a primary election. The goal: to promote the opposition primary candidate they believe will be easiest to defeat in the general election. So, instead of choosing their voters, as gerrymandering accomplishes, they are attempting to choose their general election opponents. This practice was first used in 2012 by U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat whose campaign ran ads for a Republican primary candidate, believing that candidate was easier to beat in November.

This year North Carolina Democrats have embraced and expanded the practice. Some say it could backfire, providing name recognition to the opposition candidate. We’ll see.

We won’t even go into the huge role of independent groups and their money. Just know that money is the mother’s milk of elections.

So, where are we? Elections are primarily all attack, all the time, choosing voters instead of voters choosing candidates, and now even choosing their opponents. I don’t think I’m alone in saying this isn’t good for the democratic process and won’t make our state or country any better.