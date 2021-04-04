Tom Campbell: Is anyone pure enough to have his name on a building?

This whole topic begs the question whether we should name any public buildings after people. There are few among us who have never had any blot on their moral character; this is most especially true for those who have accumulated great wealth or have made significant accomplishments in their lives — those whom we might usually consider honoring with their name on a building. In the philanthropic world you quickly learn that one of the best ways to get someone to make a sizeable financial contribution to your cause is to promise to name a building, school or program in their name. The Morehead and Park Scholarships at Carolina and N.C. State quickly come to mind and prove the point.

What are the criteria we should use to decide? What is a significant enough contribution (financially or otherwise) to be a determinant? Is the naming a forever decision or perhaps an honor to last for a time certain, like 20 years?

And who is really qualified to make such significant decisions? In the case of a public institution, like one of our universities, just how diverse and representative should the decision-making body be?