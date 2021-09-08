Tom Campbell: Is this really worth $850,000 per month?

About this time in the legislative session — when the session runs interminably long and little is happening — the press corps, lobbyists, legislative staffers and even some lawmakers start a pool to predict how long the session might last before adjournment. Currently, Halloween seems a pretty safe bet. I think it was 2016 when folks were decorating Christmas trees; it didn’t look like they would ever adjourn.

But all this hemming and hawing comes at a price. You and I, the taxpayers, are spending about $850,000 per month to keep this circus in Raleigh and it’s fair to ask whether we are getting our money’s worth.

When the General Assembly convened the 2021 session on Jan. 13, it was scheduled to adjourn July 2. Our lawmakers had three primary tasks: passing a new biennial state budget; drawing new districts for congressional, legislative and local government elections; and appropriating a large accumulated surplus. On Monday, they will have been meeting for eight months and they are 0 for 3. They haven’t passed a budget, drawn districts or acted on the bulk of the surplus, other than saying they want to put a large amount of it into savings. Yes, they’ve passed a few laws and tackled a few subjects better left alone, such as rewriting North Carolina history instruction for our schools and limiting gubernatorial powers during emergencies. I think we are seeing why we need someone who can act quickly in times of crisis. The legislature certainly doesn’t.