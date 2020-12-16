Tom Campbell: Memo to state lawmakers: It's raining.

By mid-summer it was clear the economy hadn’t crashed, the state budget was in decent shape, the feds weren’t coming through (and weren’t likely to) and cash balances were growing every month. There was no longer a reason to delay in helping people in need.

Reports estimate some 250,000 residents in our state have lost their job-related hospitalization insurance. Many who lost their jobs had hung on by a thread with the state unemployment benefits and the $600 per week benefit from the federal government, which ended in July. The president’s executive order reduced the benefit to $300, but it ran out of money the first week in September. Now some 100,000 are estimated to face eviction in January, when the moratorium expires, because they cannot pay their rent or mortgage. Feeding America says that 1 in 5 North Carolinians (20%) are experiencing food insecurity. And let’s not forget the thousands of small businesses that closed or were threatened, or the many small local governments that are struggling to pay their bills.

Francis Bacon, the 16th-century English philosopher and lord chancellor of England, could have been speaking to our current situation when he said, “Money is like manure; it’s only good if you spread it around.” Why isn’t North Carolina spreading money around to ease the pain?