Tom Campbell: N.C. Senate budget heading to a veto

The third provision takes aim at the Democratically controlled State Board of Elections (SBOE). It would remove the organization’s investigative authority and transfer it to the State Bureau of Investigation, an agency already overloaded with work. The board has three members from the party of the sitting governor and two from the opposing party. Republican leadership was angered when the board voted unanimously last year to accept a settlement agreement that would allow November’s elections to go forward. The SBOE would have no power to agree to court settlements when the legislature is not in session.

Not only will these power grabs be quickly vetoed but they are likely unconstitutional and shortsighted. Republican leadership is failing to acknowledge that the pandemic was a once-in-a-century disaster. It also is ignoring the reality that sooner or later the political shoe will be on the other foot.

It will be interesting to see how the House budget compares and contrasts with the Senate. The larger question is whether Cooper’s veto will stick, as it has in recent years. We will watch with fascination whether the four Democrats who voted for the Senate budget will fold under extreme pressure and vote along party lines or vote to override the veto. Time will tell whether we are still in a time warp or can approve the first state budget since 2017.

For now, at least, state government is becoming as partisan and ineffective as our federal government.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered state public policy issues since 1965.