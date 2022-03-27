Tom Campbell: NC's coastal fishing wars need to end

Those of us who live or regularly spend time along North Carolina’s coast recognize the five factors that drive the region: tourism, the military, farming, forestry and fishing. A big battle is being waged over our waters, specifically about fishing regulations.

This war has been raging for years but just recently the volume has increased. The combatants include commercial fishermen, recreational anglers and state regulators. And the fighting threatens to further divide our state.

One point on which most agree is that over the past 20 years or so our seafood stocks have become so depleted that current inventories aren’t sufficient to annually replenish many species.

David Sneed, head of The Coastal Conservation Association, which represents recreational fishermen, said, “Those 20 years of overfishing I’m referring to, the commercial industry was taking 70%-80% of the harvest. They are the reason that we are in this boat today. They are the ones that have made the biggest impact on the stock.”

Snead’s group has been suing the state since 2020 to hold it more accountable, saying state regulators and politicians have allowed commercial fishing interests to dominate regulatory policies, because commercial interests have made significant campaign contributions to political candidates.

Some years ago, I wrote a column complaining about the over-fishing problem. A commercial fisherman didn’t like my piece and called the local paper, telling the publisher that if she ever printed another one of my columns, his firm would withhold any future support of the paper. The publisher called apologetically, but said she needed their financial support and would comply with the request.

In late February of this year, the Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) met in New Bern and, after a lengthy and contentious discussion, agreed on plans for shrimp and flounder management. Earlier this month a group of about 30 protesters gathered outside the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries in Morehead City to complain about the new policies. One protester complained that the state won’t allow him to keep the flounder he catches, yet he can go into most any seafood market and buy one. It’s not right, he says.

The new flounder management plan would limit those with a recreational license to catch one flounder per person per day. Under a 70-30 rule, commercial fishing would take 70% of the harvest while limiting recreational interests to 30% between now and 2024. The new plan further recommends a 50-50 split beginning in 2026. Additionally, shrimpers would not be allowed to trawl in designated crab sanctuaries. When commercial fishermen loudly opposed the plan, the commission softened it to include fewer areas than first proposed.

Commercial fishermen are a valued industry in our state, putting seafood on our tables. Their payrolls are essential to coastal economies and they should be able to earn a living at their trade. But that doesn’t mean they can fish as much as they want, whenever they want using whatever means they want. Equally valuable is the contribution of recreational fishermen, who generate tourism dollars by renting motel rooms and cottages, shopping at tackle shops, hiring fishing guides and buying from marine suppliers and other retailers. They are important to our heritage and way of life.

There should be room for both commercial and recreational interests to co-exist fairly. Given the limited resources, regulators and lawmakers will need the wisdom of King Solomon.

But if there’s a hole in the bottom of the boat, it doesn’t matter where you sit. Other coastal states haven’t encountered the decadeslong battles ours has. So let’s study why not. Next, we need to re-examine our entire regulatory process, beginning with how we make these important decisions and who needs to be at the table. The process needs to include commercial fishermen and recreational anglers, as well as guides, restaurants and seafood retailers. Maybe even environmentalists.

It’s time for North Carolina to fish or cut bait.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.