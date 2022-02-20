Tom Campbell: Parents know best ... or do they?

policies and teachings. Wonder why?

Don’t jump to the conclusion I am implying that everything done in the name of education is perfect and without need for improvement. Traditional schools need major changes and reforms. But with all the confusion is it any wonder why teachers are burned out and leaving the classroom? Why good people won’t offer themselves to become school board members or school volunteers? And why college students are smart enough to know they don’t want a career dealing with all this ruckus.

As for the claim that parents know best on what should be taught in our schools? If so, why aren’t they teaching?

Why train teachers, if any run-of-the-mill parent can walk into a school and do a better job?

Would you tell a brain surgeon or airline pilot that you know best about how to do their job?

Parents should be involved in their children’s education and have the right, nay the obligation, to learn what their students are being taught. If dissatisfied, they also have the choice to remove their student and place him or her in a private school or home school them. But they don’t have the right to try to blow up the whole system.

Parents and the public need to be alert enough to know we are being “spun.” We all need to discern the difference between “boogeyman” tactics and what is really happening.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered public policy issues in the state since 1965.