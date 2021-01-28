Tom Campbell: Politics muddies the waters even in emergencies

Nobody runs for governor hoping he or she will be confronted with a major disaster while in office. At least we hope not. But it’s part of the job.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages into a second year, legitimate questions are being raised about who should make decisions in times of emergency, what authorities should be granted, for how long a period should these powers last and what should be done if the authorized time expires before the emergency ends?

The National Conference of State Legislatures reports our state isn’t alone in asking. Unfortunately, the current health issue has become partisan and political. Don’t believe it? Just look at how the pandemic has been managed in so-called “red” states versus “blue” states. There is growing opposition between legislatures and governors and, in most cases, those states have governors of one party and a legislature controlled by the other.

Health care shouldn’t be political. The goal should be to ensure the right people have the right authority for the right period of time in order to help the most people.