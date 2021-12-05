Tom Campbell: Public education governance needs a makeover

But their hackles have really been raised by our state-supported universities, which they contend don’t offer enough conservative philosophy to balance liberal teachings. With surgical precision they have changed the governing body of our universities, replacing Board of Governors members with those who march to lawmakers’ drumbeat. The Board of Governors fired one president, who they even admitted was doing a good job — except he was a Democrat. They essentially caused another to resign and a third “acting president” to withdraw his name from consideration for the permanent position. The BOG intimidated two chancellors to resign and named a member of their own board as chancellor at another university.

But there is one initiative in which they are on the right track. Prompted by Senate leader Phil Berger, lawmakers have long wanted to move the General Administration of the UNC System out of what they consider the liberal bastion of Chapel Hill. But Berger’s reason for including $11 million for the move in the current state budget makes sense. Berger is convinced the leadership of the universities should be housed in the same building with K-12 public schools and our community colleges to promote closer communication and cooperation, something long discussed but never accomplished.