Tom Campbell: Record-setting legislative session is nothing to boast about

On March 10 the General Assembly adjourned a session that spanned 14 months, starting in January 2021. It was the longest session length on record since 1965, and it’s not a record to boast about.

It costs North Carolina taxpayers more than $850,000 per month for lawmakers to be in session, so the bill you and I paid for this marathon was roughly $12 million.

The session had begun on Jan. 13, 2021, with three main priorities. Priority one was combating the then-raging coronavirus. An estimated $6 billion in cash was on hand in state coffers with which to attack COVID, but it seemed lawmakers were more obsessed with fighting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s emergency actions than fighting the virus. By and large, the General Assembly did a decent job of appropriating federal funds, but the majority-Republican legislature frequently tried to politicize the pandemic. For example, the “Free the Smiles Act,” which would allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates, was quickly vetoed by Cooper. As the session closed the leadership tried, but failed, to override that veto.

Lawmakers’ second priority was passing a state budget. Since 2018 the state basically had been operating on the budget passed that year. Even so, legislators hemmed and hawed well beyond the July 1 start of the state’s fiscal year, finally sending the governor a budget that he signed on Nov. 18. We were the last state among all 50 to enact a budget, appropriating $25.9 billion for the current year and $27 billion for 2022-23.

The third major task was redistricting, a requirement after every 10-year census. Lawmakers get some grace on their tardiness here because the state’s final census numbers were not available until mid-August. That said, creating legislative and congressional districts is no longer the painstaking and lengthy task of old, as computers make it considerably easier and quicker.

Leaders gathered behind closed doors before releasing in early November what was considered to be among the most politically gerrymandered maps in the nation and allowed fewer opportunities for people to review and comment on them. As was the case in 2011, voting-rights groups sued. And once again, the courts sided with the groups and the maps were redrawn for both legislative and congressional districts; however, the congressional maps were drawn with the intent of electing Republicans to 10 of 14 seats. Frustrated, the court finally appointed special masters to draw fairer congressional districts.

Republican legislators challenged those maps, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the new districts would be used in this year’s elections. Lawmakers tried to change election laws and the dates for the primary, but once again the state Supreme Court declared that primaries would be held May 17.

Legislative leaders are promising that this short session will indeed be short, and that it will focus primarily on tweaking the budget. We’ve heard that one before.

As a rule, various partisan think tanks and advocacy groups summarize the main session’s achievements, but such analyses are nonexistent this year. I suspect it’s due to more than just “session fatigue.” It’s because this session didn’t accomplish all that much.

The session began with the state flush with money, although lawmakers socked away much of it into savings instead of using it to improve infrastructure. Once again, we saw the courts become more of a factor. Republicans contend it was because of “activist courts,” but there’s a good case to be made that their actions were discriminatory and unfair. The session was frequently contentious, especially in the GOP’s opposition to Cooper. And while lawmakers successfully passed a budget for the first time since 2018, it only occurred because they recognized they couldn’t get it done without inviting Democrats and the governor into the negotiations. It may have been their most important action.

We’ll wait with interest to learn how November’s elections will affect next year’s 170-member General Assembly. And we’ll hope for a more harmonious and productive legislature.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered public policy issues since 1965.