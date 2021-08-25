Tom Campbell: Small wonder there's a teacher shortage

No matter your age I’m betting you remember those annual late-summer trips to Roses “dime” store (or a similar one) to purchase back-to-school supplies. Must-haves included a new three-ring binder, a big pack of Blue Horse or Write Right loose-leaf notebook paper, course dividers, No. 2 lead Ticonderoga pencils, ballpoint pens, and any other supplies you could beg your parents to buy. Once the shopping was completed, we were ready for the start of the new school year. There was always a bit of excitement to learn who our teachers would be and what friends would be in our classes. OK, so maybe you're not that old.

To learn what back-to-school is like today I went to a big box store this past weekend and when I got to the large special section of the store designated for school supplies it resembled the aftermath of a hurricane. Many shelves were empty as parents (mostly moms) read from lists of needed supplies (provided by teachers), while students tried to find the items. The attitude was more of resignation than excitement.