Tom Campbell: Students and teachers are back. So are problems.

Bells are ringing across North Carolina as some 1.5 million children start another school year.

This year’s school start is cloaked with questions. Will children be able to attend all year in person without masks and social distancing? Can they recoup the estimated six months to a year they have fallen behind grade-level expectations? Will the N.C. Supreme Court rule that the state is required to pay an additional $750 million in funding for its public schools, as was agreed by the Leandro settlement? If so, will the state comply?

But the most urgent question is how big a teacher shortage will we experience? Late-summer reports indicated a shortage of 1,500 to 3,200 of the 94,000 our state needs for a full teacher complement in its public schools. We won’t know for certain until a week or so after the start of classes. Systems across the state have been pulling out all the stops, recruiting new teachers from states near and far.

The problem is twofold. We aren’t graduating enough new teachers to replace those leaving. Studies say enrollment has declined by as much as 50% in colleges of education. There’s also the problem of young teachers who leave the classroom after two to five years for other careers. And teachers who have taught 20 or more years are opting to retire. The normal attrition rate is around 8% each year; some are predicting it will be in double digits this year.

Spend time with teachers and you’ll hear that the pay isn’t worth the conditions they experience. They talk about mental, physical and spiritual stress; they don’t believe their voices are heard and increasingly feel disrespected by students, parents and elected officials. They report that student behavioral and mental health issues have increased and aren’t being adequately addressed. North Carolina spends about $3,000 less per pupil than the national average and teachers often spend their own money for supplies.

As for pay, beginning teachers in our state make 17% less than all states in our region except Arkansas and Mississippi. Even after the legislature gave modest pay increases recently, North Carolina ranks 34th in the nation and about $10,000 below the national average in teacher pay.

Legislators, especially Republicans, don’t like the notion of paying according to how many years someone has been in the classroom and this past session came up with a new plan to pay teachers and principals based on their performance. It isn’t being well received.

Here are the problems: While most of us embrace the concept that outstanding performers should earn more, this notion doesn’t always work well in public education, notably because of the great siphoning of students away from “district” schools in recent years to charters, private and even home schools.

And many of those leaving come from above-average income families and are gifted students, those who have resources. Sadly, district schools are increasingly populated by lower-income, second-language and special-needs students.

We agree that, aside from the parent, the teacher is the most important single person in a child’s education. But they aren’t the only one, and to assign that responsibility and pay largely to teacher performance lets everyone else off the hook. If that performance assumption were true, we are grossly undervaluing our teachers. And since he or she sets the atmosphere in a school, the principal is also vital.

I have never favored a system where everyone gets the same pay for just being present. Top performers should receive more rewards, but we don’t want teachers just “teaching to the test” and need to be more honest in dismissing mediocre or poor teachers. Principals, parents and other teachers know who they are.

When compensation is calculated by factors over which teachers and principals have no control (like which students are assigned to their schools and the range of student abilities) the playing field isn’t level. It effectively disincentivizes educators, resulting in even more leaving the profession. The same is true for performance pay for principals. There must be better, fairer ways to hold educators accountable while providing them opportunities to earn more.

Finally, pay isn’t the reason many went into the profession and many have stayed because they have a calling to teach. We must return to respecting our educators, treating them like the professionals they are and providing them with adequate support.