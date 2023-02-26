In the pantheon of notable North Carolina public servants, none stands so tall as Jim Broyhill.

The Broyhill family story is essentially the North Carolina story. From humble beginnings, the Broyhills learned to work hard, persevere, be humble and serve others.

Jim’s father started at age 11, working as a blacksmith, lumberman, logger and, ultimately, a furniture maker. Ed Broyhill’s mantra was, “God forges us on an anvil of adversity for a purpose known only to him.” He started Lenoir Chair Co. to provide low-priced furniture. It evolved into Broyhill Industries with a payroll of 7,500.

Ed Broyhill was a Republican in the era when our state was overwhelmingly Democratic. Just about every big-name national Republican came to Lenoir to discuss politics with Ed. Jim Broyhill remembers many discussions around the family kitchen table. Not only did he listen, but they helped to form his own political philosophy.

After graduating from Carolina, Jim came into what was by then a successful family enterprise, learning the business and making his mark by helping to develop a highly successful national sales force. He also adopted the family value of giving back and serving others, becoming a leader in his local community and national furniture trade associations.

He fell in love and married the beautiful and gracious Louise and started a family, but politics was always a strong interest and in 1962 he made his first foray.

The Democratic-controlled legislature wanted to rid the state of its only Republican in Congress, Charles R. Jonas. After the 1960 census, Democratic legislators figured a way to eliminate Jonas by gerrymandering his district, moving many of his Republican voters into a new district. But the scheme backfired because, in so doing, they formed a new ninth district that was more competitive. Jim saw an opportunity and seized it, defeating a five-term Democrat. The end result was two Republicans representing our state in Congress.

In Washington, the young Carolinian quietly and deliberately learned how things worked in Congress and how to get things accomplished by making allies in both parties. He landed a spot on the House Commerce Committee and established a record of effectiveness rarely seen in a North Carolina representative from either party.

People in the foothills will tell you Broyhill’s most important contribution was that he “wrote the book” on outstanding constituent service. He was always willing to listen and consider, and if he thought an idea was worthy, he would pursue it. It’s no wonder he was reelected 10 times by huge margins.

In July 1986, Gov. Jim Martin prevailed on Broyhill to fill an unexpired U.S. Senate term, and he complied. After losing the seat in the November election (the only election he ever lost), Jim returned to Lenoir, but not for long. Martin asked him to serve as secretary of commerce, and he was influential in attracting new business to North Carolina. Upon his retirement, he remained active, especially in the Broyhill Foundation’s efforts to help others.

But merely citing Jim Broyhill’s record, outstanding as it was, doesn’t help us understand the man. He remained a stalwart Republican, but not today’s loud, headline-seeking, combative and divisive kind. He always looked to involve himself in the betterment of our state and in making a positive difference. No wonder leaders from both parties who knew Jim Broyhill are paying glowing tributes to him in death.

To be welcomed into Jim and Louise’s home was to see grace and hospitality in action. Yes, there was a plethora of pictures displaying the Broyhills with presidents and politicians but just as many of his family. I was privileged to spend time with him in 2012, producing a 90-minute television interview with him on his life and times. It was a rich moment with this hero of mine. He was so humble he would deflect credit for his accolades and achievements. That was Jim Broyhill.

We’ll probably not see Jim’s likes again. He was a citizen of the nation, a cheerleader for our state and a mentor for many.

The best and most lasting tribute we could pay him would be to learn from him, to live as he lived and to serve as he served.