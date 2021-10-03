Tom Cormons: Va. experience suggests Duke Energy's rate plan will be costly

Legislators in Raleigh are being asked to pave the way for rate increases for Duke Energy that would have crushing financial implications for the many struggling families and small businesses among the monopoly’s millions of captive customers. HB 951 is Duke’s latest attempt to leverage the millions it spends on political donations to pad its profits at the expense of North Carolina’s families and economy.
I know what Duke is up to because they are taking a page from the playbook of Dominion Energy, the goliath monopoly in my home state of Virginia.
Last month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Dominion overcharged customers like me a total of more than $1.1 billion from 2017 to 2020, according to state regulators. This was made possible by Virginia officials who enacted laws (largely written by Dominion itself) restricting the authority of state utility regulators and allowing the company to keep its rates inflated well above the cost of providing service.
Duke Energy brought HB 951 to North Carolina’s lawmakers earlier this year in an attempt to reshape the law on how electric utilities are regulated in the state, much like how Dominion-backed bills in 2015 and 2018 did in Virginia. Now Virginia is — very literally — paying the price, but it’s not too late for North Carolina.
In short, Duke’s bill would transfer more wealth to the company from ratepayers already struggling to pay their electric bills, and it would reduce the authority of regulators whose job it is to protect consumers.
It would give Duke both new, automatic annual rate increases and the ability to earn and keep extra profits above its authorized rate of return (currently set at a generous 9.6%) —all paid for by the millions of customers for whom Duke’s monopoly is their only option. Independent analyses have concluded that those provisions alone could cost ratepayers an extra $100 million or more per year. Because Duke enjoys a state-granted monopoly and doesn’t have to worry about competing with other providers, the only thing limiting the rates it can charge is fair regulation. This is precisely why Duke wants to further tip the scales in its favor.
And, unfortunately, HB 951’s purported environmental benefits lack teeth. In setting an “objective” (rather than a requirement) for achieving 70% carbon reductions, the bill grants Duke Energy substantial influence and authority in determining how — and when — that target might be met. Indeed, loopholes written into the bill may delay achievement of that goal by several years.
With families and businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic’s many impacts and North Carolina (like the rest of the country and the world) facing the urgent need to efficiently decarbonize its electric grid, now is no time to saddle families and businesses with a boondoggle designed to further enrich a giant monopoly.
In the past, legislators and Gov. Roy Cooper have shown the courage to stand up to Duke. Back in 2019, a coalition of consumer, justice, environmental and business advocates worked for nearly the entire legislative session to ultimately defeat SB 559, a bill that would have authorized similar rate increases and extra profit.
Instead of voting for big, unjustified rate hikes, our elected officials should tell Duke to take a hike. Otherwise, North Carolina’s families and businesses are going to absorb all of the costs of this misguided bill, while Duke’s shareholders rake in even more profit.
Tom Cormons is executive director of Appalachian Voices, an environmental nonprofit organization based in Boone. He currently serves on the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.