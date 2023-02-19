Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to ensure that those they serve have the best chance of survival when accidents or disasters occur, but the same equipment they use to mitigate their risks is, in fact, hazardous.

As if this wasn’t enough, it turns out that the usage and manufacture of this equipment can also lead to illness for hundreds of communities and the industries that sustain them.

Moreover, this is happening right now in the Triad and central North Carolina.

Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS,) are commonly used in modern firefighting equipment. You’ve probably heard about these substances lately as they poison our waterways and freshwater fish. They are the byproducts of materials used in industrial processes and modern products like nonstick coating on our pots and pans or, in the case of firefighting equipment, forever chemicals are in the foams they use to extinguish fires and in the protective gear they wear.

In Greensboro and throughout the Triad the foam used to control fires at sites like Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) is leeching its way into the Haw River and contaminating the drinking water of communities downstream. One community, Pittsboro, is suing the manufacturers of these foams because its drinking water from the Haw River is so contaminated with PFAS from using the foams here in Greensboro.

These communities are drinking PFAS that of which is diluted. Firefighters’ exposure is much more significant, and we haven’t even begun to see the long-term health effects these heroes will face.

While some companies like 3M are committing to stopping the manufacturing of forever chemicals, we can’t rely on PFAS makers to halt their production voluntarily.

We need to immediately phase out firefighting foam to benefit our firefighters, waterways and communities, which the chemical runoff is polluting.

Similarly, we need to insist that the protective gear keeping our firefighters safe from immediate dangers isn’t exposing them to the long-term risks caused by exposure to forever chemicals. Similarly, asbestos is exceptionally good at reducing the spread of fire. But none of us are willing to reimplement its uses with everything we now know about its harmful effects, including causing terrible diseases like mesothelioma.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has co-sponsored the Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances Act which will require federal agencies to get PFAS from their equipment by December 2023. Passing this law and implementing these strict regulations will help ensure that these chemicals are not used in products and are properly disposed of to minimize the risk of exposure.

For the sake of our firefighters and communities throughout our state, I encourage you to contact Sen. Tillis’ office and let his staff know you are supportive of this bill and his efforts.