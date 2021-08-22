Trudy Rubin: The horror of Afghan women abandoned by America’s troop pullout

If you ever wondered what it was like to get pleas for help from Jewish friends in Europe as the Nazis marched in, and not be able to save them, I can tell you.

Only this time the friends are Afghan human rights activists in Kabul who will be dead if they can’t get on an evacuation flight. And a hefty share of the blame rests with the United States.

Here’s a text message from Mariam, her name changed for her safety, who ran several programs for USAID (the American aid agency) and frequently promoted international business for her country on Afghan television. She writes from her hiding place in Kabul: “I am shattered. I see all that I have built collapsing in front of me. Humanity, hope, home. All stores are closed, and there are no burkas to buy anywhere” (referring to the tentlike coverings forced on women by the Taliban).

“I am making a burka out of a bedsheet.”

No doubt the Taliban, who’ve already been pulling people out of their homes and murdering them in other cities, have lists of folks like Mariam in Kabul. If she can’t get evacuated, her U.S. connections are likely to get her killed.

If President Joe Biden was determined to withdraw the last U.S. troops by Aug. 31 — a mistake — his team should have thought through their exit plans.