Tucker Bartlett: Make New Markets Tax Credit permanent

Once abandoned, the 45-acre Revolution Mill in northeast Greensboro is helping transform a formerly written-off neighborhood into a major driver of economic development. What started as 600,000 square feet of empty historic mill buildings has transformed into galleries, creative studios, office space, mixed-income residential units and public amenities like restaurants, cafes, greenway trails and community spaces. The project is spurring further investment, including the renovation of other historic mills creating additional affordable housing.
Northeast Greensboro is a community with a rich cultural and socioeconomic history. When the Cone Textile facilities closed in the 1980s, it experienced extensive disinvestment. Today, northeast Guilford Greensboro experiences a poverty rate of 27.9%. Revolution Mill is helping change that statistic.
The project would not be possible without help from the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC). The NMTC provides patient, flexible capital to businesses and communities left out of the economic mainstream, creating quality jobs, improved services and economic opportunity.
One of the most efficient community economic development tools for low-income communities ever enacted, the NMTC has leveraged an unprecedented level of investment to both rural and urban low-income communities, generating more than $110 billion in total capital investment through public-private partnerships and creating more than 1 million jobs. The NMTC has an outstanding track record of revitalizing some of the poorest, most disinvested communities in our country — and it has the potential to achieve even greater success.
Self-Help relies on the NMTC to revitalize historic buildings and projects and to offer below-market lease rates to nonprofits and small businesses. Like many financial institutions committed to socially responsible lending, we see the program as a way not only to increase investment and create access to quality jobs but also a way to support and strengthen the local entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities.
In Greensboro, this looks like catalytic projects such as Revolution Mill — which employed $40.5 million in New Market Tax Credits — and the Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, a revamped a long-vacant, dilapidated shopping center in an African American neighborhood that used local government support and a $7 million NMTC allocation.
At the close of 2020, the NMTC was set to expire. Instead, it received a five-year, $25 billion annual extension in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the largest extension in the history of the Credit. This extension will provide much-needed investment and advancement opportunities for underserved communities across the country. In disadvantaged neighborhoods that have been severely devastated by COVID-19, the Credit will change lives for years to come.
On Feb. 25, both the Senate and House introduced bills S. 456 and H.R. 1321 with bipartisan support that would take this one step further and make the NMTC extension permanent. Establishing permanence will provide certainty in delivering resources to low-income and marginalized communities, creating jobs, increasing economic opportunity and improving lives at a time when the economic frailty of our underserved communities has never been more apparent.
Communities of color, minority-owned businesses and communities struggling with high poverty and unemployment are facing severe challenges in securing capital. A permanent extension of the NMTC is a chance to help. A recently completed analysis of deployment by the NMTC Coalition, which supports increased economic activity in low-income communities through the use of this program, found that more than half of allocation goes to communities where most residents are people of color. Of the $51 billion in NMTC allocation deployed through 2019, $27.8 billion went to majority-minority census tracts, creating 244,000 permanent jobs.
The NMTC is a uniquely bipartisan program that helps drive resources and investment where it is needed most. It creates and expands access to the best health care, early child care and schools, job training, groceries, telecommunications, energy, arts, recreation and infrastructure our country has to offer. And we’ve seen how it already has made an impact right here in North Carolina.
Let’s support Congress and the legislation introduced to ensure this resource is available for our communities — permanently — and integrate the NMTC into President Biden’s American Jobs Plan to help underserved and marginalized communities in North Carolina and across the country.
Tucker Bartlett is executive vice president of Self-Help Ventures Fund, based in Durham.