Tucker Bartlett: Make New Markets Tax Credit permanent

Self-Help relies on the NMTC to revitalize historic buildings and projects and to offer below-market lease rates to nonprofits and small businesses. Like many financial institutions committed to socially responsible lending, we see the program as a way not only to increase investment and create access to quality jobs but also a way to support and strengthen the local entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities.

In Greensboro, this looks like catalytic projects such as Revolution Mill — which employed $40.5 million in New Market Tax Credits — and the Renaissance Shops at Phillips Avenue, a revamped a long-vacant, dilapidated shopping center in an African American neighborhood that used local government support and a $7 million NMTC allocation.

At the close of 2020, the NMTC was set to expire. Instead, it received a five-year, $25 billion annual extension in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, the largest extension in the history of the Credit. This extension will provide much-needed investment and advancement opportunities for underserved communities across the country. In disadvantaged neighborhoods that have been severely devastated by COVID-19, the Credit will change lives for years to come.