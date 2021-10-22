Tyler Daye and Andrew Stern: Redistricting: Some good news, some not as good

As the redistricting of the Greensboro City Council and Guilford County commissioner districts heads into the final stretch, now is the time to ask what’s going well and what needs improvement. The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is pleased to see the city of Greensboro’s redistricting process proceeding so well. The City Council adopted a slightly modified version of the resolution suggested by the league that incorporated strong pro-democracy criteria into the process.

The council then appointed an independent advisory committee to make adjustments to the current districts, accounting for population changes indicated by the census, an important step forward. The committee (on which a league member sits) has produced several draft maps and recommended a map that does not protect incumbents, which we applaud.

County commissioners

Guilford County’s commissioners are conducting an open redistricting process that allows for public input, but they did not adopt the league’s redistricting resolution or good guiding principles. They did not appoint an independent committee to help. There are two troubling guiding principles that deserve scrutiny. One specifies that maps should attempt to avoid pairing incumbents. In fact, as it stands, it appears that no map will even be considered unless it protects all incumbents.