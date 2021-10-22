Tyler Daye and Andrew Stern: Redistricting: Some good news, some not as good

As the redistricting of the Greensboro City Council and Guilford County commissioner districts heads into the final stretch, now is the time to ask what’s going well and what needs improvement. The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is pleased to see the city of Greensboro’s redistricting process proceeding so well. The City Council adopted a slightly modified version of the resolution suggested by the league that incorporated strong pro-democracy criteria into the process.
The council then appointed an independent advisory committee to make adjustments to the current districts, accounting for population changes indicated by the census, an important step forward. The committee (on which a league member sits) has produced several draft maps and recommended a map that does not protect incumbents, which we applaud.
County commissioners
Guilford County’s commissioners are conducting an open redistricting process that allows for public input, but they did not adopt the league’s redistricting resolution or good guiding principles. They did not appoint an independent committee to help. There are two troubling guiding principles that deserve scrutiny. One specifies that maps should attempt to avoid pairing incumbents. In fact, as it stands, it appears that no map will even be considered unless it protects all incumbents.
The problem with this is that our existing county commissioner district map is deeply flawed, because it does not have compact districts that respect communities of interest. A second problematic criterion looks at the degree to which existing district lines are maintained. Along with incumbency protection, this criterion further “bakes in” a bias for a new map that looks an awful lot like the old one.
In addition to these two troubling guiding principles, the process seems to apply some criteria in an absolute way (incumbency protection) but not others (competitiveness). Charts on the county redistricting website show submitted maps that were “failed” solely because they didn’t meet the incumbency guideline (which only requires “an attempt” not to pair incumbents, not a complete prohibition).
We believe maps that disfavor incumbents or that don’t preserve the prior districts should nonetheless be considered and evaluated on their full merits, considering all criteria.
High Point council
The High Point City Council has not acted on redistricting yet. We encourage them to adopt the league’s resolution incorporating good redistricting practices and to carry out an open and fair process that centers on voters, not officeholders.
Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County only have the opportunity to redistrict once every 10 years. Each decade there are advancements in the technology and methodology to carry out this task in a way that not only rebalances for population changes, but also improves accountability and representation. It is critical that our county commissioners and City Council members take advantage of this opportunity to improve our districts and prioritize what’s best for the residents they represent and for democracy.
Tyler Daye and Andrew Stern are co-chairs of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad Fair Elections Roundtable.