Tyler Daye and Andy Stern: Stakes are high in local redistricting

We’ll all be a decade older the next time redistricting occurs. “Squid Game” and face masks (hopefully) will be distant memories. But for the next 10 years we’ll live with changes made this coming week to how our electoral districts are shaped. Our new districts may impact who our elected leaders are and how responsive they are to voters. As a non-partisan organization focused on good government, the League of Women Voters is paying full attention to redistricting and we hope you’ll give it your attention, too.
The Greensboro City Council recently received the recommendation of the independent advisory committee it appointed to draw the new city council map. A new map is needed to adjust for population changes reported by the census so that districts have roughly equal numbers of residents. We commend the City Council for their decision not to protect incumbents in the map-drawing process.
How we lay out our districts determines how — and how well — our city’s diverse population is represented. The advisory committee put forward three alternative district maps and its preferred map adjusts districts in a way its members believe will improve governance.
The committee's preferred “pie-slice” map would give each council member a piece of the center city as well as portions of the outer edge of the city. Their hope was that such a design would give more council members a stake in and better understanding of the issues impacting these areas, while continuing to be mindful of the needs of existing communities within each district. This approach was the first choice of six of the seven advisory committee members, and the second favorite of the remaining member. The council and advisory committee started a good discussion about the pros and cons of this map, but more discussion is warranted.
The council has not yet taken a vote on which map it prefers. A decision must be made soon to keep the rescheduled 2022 municipal election on track.
The League of Women Voters would like to see the public have more of an opportunity to make public comments about the draft maps. Whatever the decision, each City Council member should give a full explanation to the public for her or his vote.
We’d like to make an observation about a criticism voiced of the pie-slice map: that it reassigned more precincts than the other proposed maps. The League does not believe that this is a significant concern: voters are accustomed to changes. After all, we will probably have new districts for Congress, the state legislature and county commissioners. Voters will continue to go to their traditional polling places and they will see some new names on the ballot in place of the old ones. There are valid issues to discuss regarding the pie-shaped map, but excessive change is not one of them. We’d prefer to see the council focus on the degree to which the proposed maps respect communities of interest.
The Guilford County commissioners are drawing their own district maps. Too many of the maps under consideration perpetuate the gerrymandered shape of our current map, which was enacted by the General Assembly in 2011 with no input from Guilford County’s leaders or residents. We ask the commissioners to discard any maps with the highly irregular district shapes of our current map, and instead adopt a map with compact districts that respect communities of interest. We’re confident a better map can be drawn.
Whatever the challenges the next decade has in store for us, we need a responsive and representative government to meet them. Important decisions are made at the local level, where voices of Greensboro and Guilford County residents can be heard clearly and carry the most weight. We call on our fellow residents to let your county commissioners and your City Council members know that you want district maps that amplify voters’ voices, not incumbent officeholders’.
Tyler Daye and Andy Stern are co-chairs of the Fair Elections Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.