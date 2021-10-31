Tyler Daye and Andy Stern: Stakes are high in local redistricting

The council has not yet taken a vote on which map it prefers. A decision must be made soon to keep the rescheduled 2022 municipal election on track.

The League of Women Voters would like to see the public have more of an opportunity to make public comments about the draft maps. Whatever the decision, each City Council member should give a full explanation to the public for her or his vote.

We’d like to make an observation about a criticism voiced of the pie-slice map: that it reassigned more precincts than the other proposed maps. The League does not believe that this is a significant concern: voters are accustomed to changes. After all, we will probably have new districts for Congress, the state legislature and county commissioners. Voters will continue to go to their traditional polling places and they will see some new names on the ballot in place of the old ones. There are valid issues to discuss regarding the pie-shaped map, but excessive change is not one of them. We’d prefer to see the council focus on the degree to which the proposed maps respect communities of interest.