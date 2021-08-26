Angela Hartsell, M.D., and Chris Miller, M.D.: Vaccinate, mask up to protect our children

We want our schools to stay open.
As pediatricians, we have seen the effect of school closures on our patients. This past year, children missed the supportive services of schools, causing them to fall behind in their learning. The disparities for children with developmental differences and children who receive special services in schools were even greater. Social isolation increased mental health issues. A lack of resources led to increased food insecurity and decreased physical activity.
The number of children hospitalized with respiratory viruses skyrocketed to unprecedented levels this summer. After a relatively quiet winter, admissions to the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital continue to rise.
Measures such as masking, distancing and handwashing slowed the spread of infections this winter, but now those viruses have come back with a vengeance. RSV and parainfluenza, common in winter, have been found in many children this summer. We are also seeing an increasing number of children with COVID-19 and those numbers just keep rising.
We encourage everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot. Vaccination decreases the likelihood of serious illness from COVID-19. Children under 12 are our most vulnerable age group, since they are not yet eligible for vaccination.
The delta variant of COVID is extremely contagious. Studies have suggested it's as contagious as chicken pox. COVID infections are increasing and close to peak pandemic levels.
As school opens, we want our kids to stay healthy and out of the hospital. The 3 W's (wear a mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart) are just as important today as at the start of the pandemic in reducing the spread of coronavirus. You have trusted us to care for your children their entire lives. Please help us keep them safe.
Also, our children belong in the classroom. Help us keep them there.
Angela Hartsell, M.D., is a Greensboro pediatrician. Chris Miller, M.D., is chief of pediatrics at Cone Health and president of Greensboro Pediatricians. Also signing this column were:
Zachary Pettigrew, M.D.; Hunter Slemp, M.D.; Dale Sussman Gertz, M.D.; Benjamin Rattray, D.O.; Rina Mehta, M.D.; Whitney Haddix, M.D.; David DeWeese, M.D.; Maria Reid, M.D.; April Gay, M.D.; Jennifer Badik, M.D.; Ashley Jessup, M.D.; Alexander Raines, M.D.; Rose Guo, M.D.; Janet Dees, M.D.; Shuaib Farooqui, M.D.; William Hickling, M.D.; Christy Bailey, M.D.; Krista Kalmerton, M.D.; Jaclyn Dovico, M.D.; Kaye Gable, M.D.; Pamela Reitnauer, M.D.; Mike Cinoman, M.D.; Hilary McCormick, M.D.; Angela Stanley, M.D.; Andres Ramgoolam, M.D.; Carmen Thomas, M.D.; Jennifer Summer, M.D.; Ron Pudlo, M.D.; Suresh Nagappan, M.D.; Deborah Leiner, M.D.; Maggie Hall, M.D.; Maureen Ben-Davies, M.D.; Larry Puzio, M.D.; Ola Akintemi, M.D.; Kate Vapne, M.D.; Melody DeClaire, M.D.; Brad Davis, M.D.; Brian Sumner, M.D.; Rebecca Keiffer, M.D.; Alan Cooper, M.D.; Melisa Bates, M.D.; Carey Williams, M.D.; Keivan Ettefagh, M.D.; Austin Cox, M.D.; Roman Melvin, M.D.; Madison Nation, M.D.; Bill Clark, M.D.; Brian O’Kelley, M.D.; Endya Frye, M.D.; Louise Twiselton, M.D.