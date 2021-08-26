Angela Hartsell, M.D., and Chris Miller, M.D.: Vaccinate, mask up to protect our children

We want our schools to stay open.

As pediatricians, we have seen the effect of school closures on our patients. This past year, children missed the supportive services of schools, causing them to fall behind in their learning. The disparities for children with developmental differences and children who receive special services in schools were even greater. Social isolation increased mental health issues. A lack of resources led to increased food insecurity and decreased physical activity.

The number of children hospitalized with respiratory viruses skyrocketed to unprecedented levels this summer. After a relatively quiet winter, admissions to the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital continue to rise.

Measures such as masking, distancing and handwashing slowed the spread of infections this winter, but now those viruses have come back with a vengeance. RSV and parainfluenza, common in winter, have been found in many children this summer. We are also seeing an increasing number of children with COVID-19 and those numbers just keep rising.

We encourage everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot. Vaccination decreases the likelihood of serious illness from COVID-19. Children under 12 are our most vulnerable age group, since they are not yet eligible for vaccination.