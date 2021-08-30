Virginia Heffernan: How to stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids

Opponents of CRT often admit, as did Butler with evolution, that they know little about it. They don’t even seem to reject it as a theory. Instead, they imagine that, as one vocal opponent put it, this theory “judges my daughter by the color of her skin” and “encourages and instructs her to prejudge others by theirs.”

I don’t buy this. But as a parent I get that subjecting one’s child to judgment of any kind feels risky. And what if some of that judgment is directed at you? What parent has not known the fear of being rejected by a child in favor of newly discovered values, new beliefs, a new modus vivendi?

Immigrant parents rue the loss of their children to American language and culture. Religious parents mourn the children who leave the family’s beliefs behind. A right-wing child can be a source of acute heartbreak to liberals.

In the battle over curriculum, the immediate goal for schools and teachers is to oppose any unconstitutional bans on ideas, while not dismissing as immoral anyone who objects to critical race theory. Parents are much more likely to appreciate the value of an intellectual challenge if schools acknowledge the primal parental fear that what gets taught may separate children from their innocence, their faith, their optimism — and their families.