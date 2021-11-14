W.F. “Tripp” Jeffers III: Anti-vax 'freedom fighters' need a lesson in civics

Every morning upon entering my classroom, I center myself by gazing upon a large looming poster of Abraham Lincoln’s face superimposed over an American flag with the word “FREEDOM” emblazoned beneath in all caps.
The first Republican president understood the meaning of the word. So many of the fanatical, rabid crowds at school board meetings across the country protesting vaccinations, COVID testing, masking, social distancing, remote learning and other public health mitigation strategies as so-called assaults of freedom, don’t have the foggiest clue what the term means.
A common sign or bumper sticker among these freedom fighters proclaims boldly that “Freedom Ain’t Free!” In that, they are correct; it most certainly comes with a price. Tom Brokaw wrote a book chronicling “The Greatest Generation” about those Americans, like my grandparents, who endured both the Great Depression and World War II, rescuing the world from starvation, depravation, communism and fascism by sacrificing many of their daily conveniences for the greater good.
In those days, food rationing forced austerity on unlikely shoppers who might hoard supplies, and millions of horticultural patriots grew victory gardens to secure more foodstuffs for Allied troops. No one groused about their freedom to buy as much as they wanted from the grocer. Each accepted weekly ceilings on basic staples like sugar, butter, flour, cheese and meats. Now we whine when the shelves aren’t teeming with our favorite brands.
Corporations sacrificed their freedom to produce cars and other choice products in order to manufacture tanks, planes, ships and ammunition instead. Women in iconic Rosie The Riveter fashion relinquished their status as homemakers to contribute to the economy and war effort while men were on the front lines, no doubt continuing to juggle domestic responsibilities. Sacrifice. All for the protection of humankind.
Since our founding as a nation, the freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights have never been congruent with license. Even our most prized rights have boundaries. The First Amendment’s list of five freedoms begins “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” effectively pairing a central freedom with a limitation.
In World War II, when anti-war protesters tested the limits of symbolic speech by destroying their draft cards, the Supreme Court in Schenck v. U.S. made it clear that some speech presented a “clear and present danger” to everyone else. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. famously stated that one ought not to be allowed to yell fire falsely in a crowded theater and then added, “My right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins.”
The right not to be punched in the nose will always trump the right to punch noses. Real liberty has never included the freedom to harm others.
I can scarcely think of a better analogy for our current public health crisis, especially as more than 750,000 Americans have lost their lives in COVID’s wake. Those who espouse the right to refuse vaccinations or masks promise the rest of us a potentially deadly punch in the nose. How many more lives will suffice?
Philosopher Isaiah Berlin first articulated the difference between positive and negative freedoms, or freedom to and freedom from. Protesters seem to emphasize the former over the latter, but negative freedoms have always been part of our civic tapestry. FDR’s much-lauded speech on the Four Freedoms included freedom from fear, permanently immortalized by artist Norman Rockwell in a painting of two humble parents tucking their children into a safe, warm bed.
Instead of wallowing in our newfound toxic individualism, we should focus on the freedom to flourish on the other side of this storm. The freedom to educate our children safely, venture into a shopping mall, go on family vacations and enjoy a date night at our favorite restaurant is what sacrifice will ensure.
Vaccinations are not a roadblock to rights, but a front-row ticket to normalcy’s return. A passage through the raging storm.
Mandatory masks are not a levee on liberty, but a passport to prosperity.
Each requires temporary sacrifice for the greater good. New York City, once the epicenter of the virus, now stands as a beacon of freedom, where vaccination mandates allow the City That Never Sleeps to lurch back to life from Broadway to Wall Street. We could all learn from their sacrifice and example.