W.F. “Tripp” Jeffers III: Anti-vax 'freedom fighters' need a lesson in civics

I can scarcely think of a better analogy for our current public health crisis, especially as more than 750,000 Americans have lost their lives in COVID’s wake. Those who espouse the right to refuse vaccinations or masks promise the rest of us a potentially deadly punch in the nose. How many more lives will suffice?

Philosopher Isaiah Berlin first articulated the difference between positive and negative freedoms, or freedom to and freedom from. Protesters seem to emphasize the former over the latter, but negative freedoms have always been part of our civic tapestry. FDR’s much-lauded speech on the Four Freedoms included freedom from fear, permanently immortalized by artist Norman Rockwell in a painting of two humble parents tucking their children into a safe, warm bed.

Instead of wallowing in our newfound toxic individualism, we should focus on the freedom to flourish on the other side of this storm. The freedom to educate our children safely, venture into a shopping mall, go on family vacations and enjoy a date night at our favorite restaurant is what sacrifice will ensure.

Vaccinations are not a roadblock to rights, but a front-row ticket to normalcy’s return. A passage through the raging storm.

Mandatory masks are not a levee on liberty, but a passport to prosperity.