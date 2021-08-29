W.F. “Tripp” Jeffers III: Critical race theory bll is a fabricated crisis

I do, however, teach “critical thinking” theory, which I hope every parent would wish for their children. I ask my students to examine history from multiple angles and through multiple lenses: political lenses, social lenses, economic lenses, religious lenses, and yes, racial lenses. In the examination of patterns in history, it’s imperative to hold it up to the most reflective mirror and shine on it the brightest light, revealing both its beauty and its blemishes.

Some of those blemishes are rather ugly, the ugliest of which are rarely even revealed. I strive to avoid the convenient national memory lapses my own education encountered. Whereas I never learned about the Tuskegee syphilis experiments, or the Wilmington riot, or Henrietta Lacks, or the Tulsa Massacre, I want to make certain my students do. An increasing number of my pupils are students of color, and they deserve to hear their stories and see their faces in history’s telling.

With so much to teach and so little time, it’s often the Black and brown faces that are cropped from the portrait, and whether explicitly or implicitly, textbooks “whitewash” the past. Omission is the real indoctrination. The passage of this bill threatens to do the same.