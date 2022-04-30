Walker Sanders: School bonds will help us soar

Quality schools are an economic engine for Guilford County, and the May 17 referendum for the school construction bond is a critical pit stop for our community’s students, future workforce and local economy.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro — and its 30-plus member Board of Directors composed of residents from across our community — supports the upcoming school bondreferendum because it will rebuild, renovate and construct new schools across Guilford County with critical safety and technology upgrades. These much-needed and overdue investments will strengthen the quality of life for families and build wealth in neighborhoods across the county. School upgrades will also increase the number of area students pursuing in-demand educational credentials and earning well-paying jobs beyond high school.

The quality of a neighborhood school drives where a family chooses to rent or buy a home. A 2019 Urban Institute study, “School Quality Influences Where Parents Choose to Live — and How Much They’re Willing to Pay for Their Homes,” connects the dots. All families want good schools for their children. Not all families in Guilford County have the means to relocate to a neighborhood where the schools are safer and better equipped to support their child’s educational growth and ambitions.

Most Guilford County schools were built for the freshman Class of 1967, not the graduating Class of 2022. School bond funding will support modernized classrooms and wireless technology, providing students and teachers with the tools for a quality education in today’s high-tech world. The 2022 bond will also deliver safety upgrades to 100% of county schools, including ones with immediate safety and security concerns, by installing improvements such as security cameras, digital locks, classroom phones, intercoms and safe entry points.

A 2020 N.C. State University study on the economic impact of public schools estimated that the bond investment could add more than $100 million to local property values and close to $1 billion in cost savings for public safety and health care. Strong public schools are also a powerful driver for economic development in our community.

Boom Supersonic founder Blake Scholl, whose company will bring 2,400 high-paying jobs and 200 internships to the area, said recently, “We believe in making long-term decisions. We want to be here for decades, if not centuries to come, and that means you need to be investing in future talent.”

Your vote for the school bond on May 17 is also a long-term decision and it will signal a serious commitment to our community’s future talent.

As a complement to the school bond’s resource investments, the Community Foundation is advancing a regional workforce initiative to reach a 60% achievement rate for all demographics in Guilford County.

Reaching this goal will produce an estimated economic impact of $1 billion annually, which is close to the equivalent of a new Toyota battery plant every year.

Let’s help our community soar. Let’s stay on the road to a growing economy. Let’s spark a better quality of life for all Guilford County residents. Now is the time to start our engines.

H. Walker Sanders is president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.