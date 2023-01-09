Ward Lenz: Rolling blackouts a result of overreliance on fossil fuels

As someone who has been involved in energy emergency planning since the 1990s, in North Carolina, Iowa and across the Midwest, I see the rolling blackouts experienced by approximately 500,000 Duke Energy ratepayers (including myself) on Christmas Eve as a reminder that so-called firm generation sources are not as reliable as Duke Energy and others have positioned them to be.

According to Duke Energy representatives during a Jan. 3 report to the state Utilities Commission, the Duke Energy Carolinas and Progress territories lost approximately 2,500 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity compared to their expectation. That lost generation was mostly natural gas and coal-fired plants that became “derated,” which means they were producing at limited capacity because of malfunctions.

For example, the coal-fired Mayo Plant near Roxboro was producing only 377 MW of its 727 MW capacity and the Broad River natural gas facility was only producing 672 of its 847 MW capacity. Further, the Dan River natural gas plant was producing only 340 MW of its 700 MW capacity.

As a reminder, the rolling blackouts occurred on a Saturday morning, when consumption at manufacturing plants and office buildings would have been low compared to a weekday. Duke Energy had a week of watching nearly every utility from west to east experience the cold wave and the consumption demands. And they still missed the target significantly. Further, before and during the crisis, ratepayers heeded the call from Duke Energy, and voluntarily cut their consumption by around 400 MW.

Disappointingly, during and after the blackouts some pundits, many of whom should have known better, declared that they knew the cause and whom to blame, without any data. Recently, we learned from Duke Energy that the electricity generation failures in their service area were from coal and natural gas power plants. And they were forced to shut off power to approximately 500,000 ratepayers in order to save the grid from a cascading failure that could have impacted more than just the Carolinas.

What are the solutions? Only in fiction is there a silver bullet. Instead, we must learn that there are both supply and demand opportunities for a more resilient grid. Imagine that our electric generation was more diversified and interconnected. Currently, more than half of our electricity comes from coal and gas. Only 11% comes from non-hydro renewable energy. By increasing that amount, along with distributed battery storage, we can significantly increase grid resilience, create jobs, reduce costs for customers and reduce emissions.

That’s exactly what advocates have been asking for at the N.C. Utilities Commission via the year-long “Carbon Plan” proceedings. Spurred from HB 951 back in 2021, the Utilities Commission has been weighing multiple plans to reach the bill’s mandates of 70% emissions reductions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Many advocates proposed plans that build more renewables to help improve resiliency and further minimize the possibility of similar rolling blackout situations occurring again. Yet on Dec. 30, the commission issued an order that opened the door for Duke Energy to build more natural gas facilities in the state and further delay the retirement of coal facilities — the very facilities that failed during these recent blackouts.

And on the consumption side, imagine builders being held to higher energy-efficiency standards, the result being homes that cost less to own, are more comfortable, and present far less of a demand on the utility grid.

Imagine if those buildings were also built to include rooftop solar, electric vehicle charging and battery storage, which can be called upon in a crisis like we had last week. In the coming months, the Building Code Council will be voting on improved building energy codes, codes that will save customers energy and money while reducing stress on the grid.

A more resilient, cleaner and cost-effective electricity grid is available to us, if only we have the foresight to create that future.