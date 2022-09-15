Wayne Ford: N&R harps on misleading themes

It is amazing how the News & Record editorial staff and news department continue to follow the adage: “Do as we say, not as we do”. Your editorial entitled “Branson’s bond appeal keeps going and going …” (July 12) was a perfect example. But just one of many.

What is amazing is that you dismissed former county Commissioner Alan Branson’s claims that using public funds to promote the school bonds broke the law as “missteps in those campaign promotions (that) were careless and unnecessary.” When did breaking the law become a “misstep”?

These actions intentionally deceived the public into voting for the bond referendum, and the results should have been voided — and a new vote scheduled.

Let’s examine other stories with which both N&R departments keep beating us over the head:

1. Redistricting and gerrymandering. You keep carrying news stories (actually, editorials) that would lead readers to believe that the N.C. Republicans “invented” gerrymandering. Wrong! Democrats controlled the General Assembly for 100 years, until 2010, through gerrymandering. According to the Carolina Journal, Democrat-leaning organizations have invested more than $21 million to fund lawsuits against the General Assembly’s redistricting plan. That’s $21 million to keep funding lawsuits to drive the 2022 elections. Yet you have not carried any stories detailing where all of this money is coming from — from organizations funded by George Soros.

2. The Jan. 6 congressional hearings. They are political theater, designed solely for revenge against Donald Trump. You keep running front-page stories as if they are real news. They are fake news, in that the public is only seeing half of the real story. Just like the four years of alleged Russian collusion, which has been found to be completely invented by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrats. And the stories keep going and going ...

3. The death of Marcus Smith. You kept running front-page stories about this homeless man who was under the influence of drugs when the police were trying to help him. What happened was his own fault, and all the N&R did was criticize the police and EMTs. Our City Council should all resign for paying Smith’s family $2.57 million of taxpayer money. And again, the stories kept going and going ...

I recommend that the editors take “your feet out of your mouths” and return to real reporting of real stories — such as the Biden mafia and Hunter Biden.