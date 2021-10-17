Wayne Journell: Tanger Center should enforce its own rules

In making our decision, we scoured the Tanger Center website and were comforted by the protocols that were in place. Although we would have preferred proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test as a requirement for admission, we were encouraged by the “no food or drink in the theater” policy, as well as a high-tech air filtration system that recently had been installed.

But it was their mask policy that sealed the deal for us. We reasoned that if everyone in the theater was wearing a mask, then it would be a calculated risk that we were willing to take.

A policy, however, is only as good as its enforcement. I should note that the vast majority of patrons (more than 90%, I’d guess) at our show were compliant and wearing their masks. The family in front of us, however, clearly did not believe the rules applied to them.

Approximately 10 minutes before showtime, my wife discreetly relayed our concern to an usher. The usher politely approached the family and reminded them of the mask policy, which by that time also had been announced through the theater loudspeakers. The members of the family pretended to rummage through their belongings for their masks, but as soon as the usher left, all masks were removed.