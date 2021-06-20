Webb Mealy: I've been arrested twice for making chalk drawings on pavement

Free speech or vandalism?
I was arrested on June 7, and again on June 14, with five others, for writing a message to Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council in “sidewalk chalk” on the plaza in front of our city hall, the Melvin Municipal Center.
I have written a letter to the mayor, the city attorney and the chief of police protesting this repression of my First Amendment rights. Here is the essence of my argument.
When I was arrested the first time by site security staff, I was taking part in a regularly scheduled demonstration advocating for the swift and fair settlement of the lawsuit brought by the family of Marcus Deon Smith against the city over his death in police custody two and a half years ago. I was busy creating a chalk art piece on the plaza advocating that city leaders “SETTLE THE CASE.” This piece, oriented to be visible from the windows of the building, was my expression of my First Amendment right to petition government for the redress of grievances.
About an hour after my arrest (I was in handcuffs the whole time), Greensboro Police Capt. Jon Marsh told me that I was going to be released but that I was banned from the plaza unless I had official business in the building, and that if I returned I would be charged with trespassing. I replied that the plaza is absolutely the people’s space as much as the sidewalk, and that it was contradictory to the First Amendment to say you can do such-and-such political activity on the sidewalk but not on the plaza itself — which, if anything, is more specifically an appropriate place to come and express your grievances about city policies and actions.
I told the police captain and the city officials that I believe politics is the business of the people and that the large plaza in front of city hall is not there for decoration but as a place for gathering to do the business of the people: which is to say, discussing matters of public concern with one another and/or presenting their views to city leaders.
Repressing people who participate in such activities when they are critical of government, while allowing them when they are perceived to be neutral or positive, such as when children come and create chalk art, is a blatant breach of the First Amendment. And it would be a big step in the wrong direction to attempt to ban chalk art altogether in an attempt to avoid adverse political messages. It is a feature of autocracies, not free societies, to make arbitrary laws so there will always be a pretext at hand for repressing unwanted political activities.
There was some ominous talk while I was in custody about the high costs of cleanup, but that specter evaporated after my release. A maintenance man with a hose using his thumb as a crude nozzle removed the chalk art piece within about three minutes as we took video on our phones.
A city worker with a proper nozzle disposed of similar-sized artwork in about a minute the following week.
I have been creating political chalk art for quite a while. Rightly placed in space and time, large public art has a robust “volume” to it, and the physical energy that it requires to produce has a way of letting out the passion I feel about my message. In my view, government should be opening up, rather than shutting down, constructive avenues for First Amendment expression. One day that kind of openness to people expressing their grief and anger through art may end up saving the city a great deal of money and trauma.
As the saga of First Amendment expression versus the city’s desire to keep its property pristine makes its way through the legal system, I dearly hope one thing remains in the public awareness: Marcus Deon Smith died wrongfully in Greensboro police custody, and the city has a duty to his memory, to his grieving family and to public justice to settle his mother’s lawsuit against the city in a timely and equitable manner. Settle the case!