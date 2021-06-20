Webb Mealy: I've been arrested twice for making chalk drawings on pavement

I told the police captain and the city officials that I believe politics is the business of the people and that the large plaza in front of city hall is not there for decoration but as a place for gathering to do the business of the people: which is to say, discussing matters of public concern with one another and/or presenting their views to city leaders.

Repressing people who participate in such activities when they are critical of government, while allowing them when they are perceived to be neutral or positive, such as when children come and create chalk art, is a blatant breach of the First Amendment. And it would be a big step in the wrong direction to attempt to ban chalk art altogether in an attempt to avoid adverse political messages. It is a feature of autocracies, not free societies, to make arbitrary laws so there will always be a pretext at hand for repressing unwanted political activities.

There was some ominous talk while I was in custody about the high costs of cleanup, but that specter evaporated after my release. A maintenance man with a hose using his thumb as a crude nozzle removed the chalk art piece within about three minutes as we took video on our phones.

A city worker with a proper nozzle disposed of similar-sized artwork in about a minute the following week.