Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin

Scholars analyze the guilty verdicts handed down to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Outside the courthouse, crowds cheered and church bells sounded — a collective release in a city scarred by police killings. Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office led the prosecution, said he would not call the verdict “justice, however” because “justice implies restoration” — but he would call it “accountability.”

Race wasn’t an issue

Alexis Karteron, Rutgers University-Newark

Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial is over, but the work to ensure that no one endures a tragic death like George Floyd’s is just getting started.

It is fair to say that race was on the minds of millions of protesters who took to the streets last year to express their outrage and pain in response to the killing. Many felt it was impossible for someone who wasn’t Black to imagine Chauvin’s brutal treatment of George Floyd.

But race went practically unmentioned during the Chauvin trial.