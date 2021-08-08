Will Bunch: In an America of ‘suicide shifts’ and toxic work culture, Simone Biles speaks for all of us

So she took a break before returning to competition last week to earn a bronze medal on the beam.

It’s easy to imagine a past Olympics where Biles’ earlier struggles would have been a big news story, of course — she’s been the stuff of cereal boxes for the last five years, a national hero — yet also seen as an individual crisis and not something that spoke to the American zeitgeist. No so in 2021, that (not yet) post-pandemic and (not yet) post-Trump moment when the nation seems locked in moral struggle over who we are and what values we represent.

Two camps

Biles’ mid-air misadventures were the two seconds that launched 1,000 internet “hot takes” (yes, I know, including this one) about its deeper meaning. Of course people fell largely into two sharply divided and at least quasi-politicized camps. To many in the sports world — competitors and also journalists — but also in the broader culture of millennial and Gen Z fans to whom the Texas-raised Biles is a cultural icon, the gymnast took a heroic stand for her own mental health and long-term well-being as the most important thing in life, worth more than its weight in Olympic gold. She joins other athletes of her generation — most notably the tennis champion Naomi Osaka — in making personal statements and choices once unthinkable.