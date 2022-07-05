Will Truslow: Someone needs to be held accountable

Since the Jan. 6 riot, there have been several references made that it was the last or latest battle of the Civil War/Reconstruction. There were ample displays of the Confederate flag that implied the old issues are not settled. But, who is to credit or blame for organizing this recent insurrection?

Although there is some justice witnessed through the guilty pleas and prison terms administered for people caught entering the Capitol, they were merely the misled, gullible, Christian-thugs who were following orders. The organizing forces were in the “war room” of the Willard Hotel and residing in the White House.

“A Fool’s Errand,” written by Albion Tourgee in 1879, describes a Northern colonel moving South shortly after 1865 to recapture his health and restart a law practice. “The Fool” had reservations about moving South, thus he wrote a letter seeking advice from a former college president. The wise man replied that there were many incomplete and weak plans to repair the system but there was one certainty: “No one will be punished for the rebellion.”

Yes, Jefferson Davis might be sent abroad for a few years for the country’s good but little else would happen. To prevent a “recurrence of such calamity” the South needed a fundamental change in attitudes that he felt was not likely to happen.

It seems the true culprits, who amplified the false narrative of widespread voter fraud in an attempted coup, have not enjoyed their day under oath to explain and defend their actions or have invoked “the Fifth.” If they are allowed to evade accountability, then the smoldering embers of lies, cheating and conspiracy theories become the inflamed norm and we lose our democracy.

It seems that someone needs to be held accountable. Otherwise, it becomes legally acceptable to create alternative scenarios to justify any course of action no matter how delusional. Let’s not repeat “such calamity.”

Why have so many of the instigators begged for pardons? Well, duh.

