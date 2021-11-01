William E. Jackson Jr.: Challenge the filibuster rule

Anderson Cooper on CNN asked the right question of the president: “On voting rights, if it is as important … as you say, I think there’s a lot of Democrats who look at the filibuster and would like to see it changed, even if it’s just on this one case.”

Why does the president oppose this?

Start with Sen. Joe Manchin. He speaks of the filibuster rule as if it is holy writ, on which the functioning of our whole system of government depends.

Secondly, President Biden continues his public “tease” over filibuster rule reform — to keep liberals excited — while in private negotiating with the senator from West Virginia as if he were a foreign head of state.

Cooper hung in there: “But are you saying, once you get the current agenda passed … on social programs, that you would be open to fundamentally altering the filibuster (which requires a three-fifths vote to shut off debate) or doing away with it?”

Alas, the president would have us believe that pushing too hard to save voting rights by bringing back the “talking filibuster” would endanger his chances of saving the imperiled budget reconciliation bill.