William E. Jackson Jr.: The case for Cawthorn as an insurrectionist

In a wrong-headed attempt to call rebellion against the United States by any other name, the McClatchy opinion writers in Charlotte and Raleigh recently wrote an editorial headlined “A misguided attempt to disqualify Rep. Madison Cawthorn,” R-N.C. (Jan. 13).
Some voters in North Carolina’s pending 13th Congressional District are working to disqualify from the ballot the right-wing House Republican who backed the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol — unless he can prove he is not an “insurrectionist.” Alas, if the complainants fail, the result could be that the town of Davidson, where I live, and Davidson College (located at the northern edge of Mecklenburg County) will be squeezed into Cawthorn’s new district.
Cawthorn has yet to file — in one of two western-oriented congressional districts — for reelection in November. He had sworn to uphold the Constitution in 2021, but he clearly encouraged the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
But is Cawthorn an “insurrectionist,” disqualified by the Constitution of the United States?
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads: No person shall hold any office under the United States who, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution, proceeds to “engage in insurrection or rebellion against the same” by giving aid and comfort “to the enemies thereof.”
Under N.C. law, if there is a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that a candidate has committed “insurrection,” the burden falls on that person to prove otherwise, when he or she files for federal office. It is likely that Cawthorn will have to answer for his acts before a court of law.
As quoted from public remarks, the 26-year-old has gone so far as to say: “The Second Amendment was not written so that we can go hunting or shoot sporting clays. The Second Amendment was written so that we can fight against tyranny. ... If our elections systems ... continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed.”
If federal prosecutors can demonstrate that the antigovernment militia, the Oath Keepers — some of them are now in jail — were engaged on Jan. 6, 2021, in a plot to prevent Congress from voting on the certification of electoral votes from the November 2020 presidential election, that would constitute interference with a constitutional function — which is a criminal offense. Was decertification Rep. Cawthorn’s intent?
Of course, Cawthorn’s defense will argue that his actions involved the planning of a peaceful protest (protected under the First Amendment) to petition Congress to vote against the certification of various states’ electoral votes.
Putting him on trial to disqualify him from running again would be the way to determine Cawthorn’s actual involvement — if the court will not accept an argument of protected congressional speech in the course of his official duties. The case is about much more than “a technicality buried within the Constitution,” to borrow a phrase from the McClatchy editorial.
A UNC-Chapel Hill constitutional law professor, Michael Gerhardt, has predicted that Cawthorn will seek to force the courts to decide whether he is or is not an insurrectionist. “There’s an old saying in law school, ‘Does it pass the straight-face test?’” he said.
North Carolina’s new House district map, heavily gerrymandered by the Republican legislature, is currently stuck in court, and the state’s Board of Elections has frozen the candidacy qualifications case against Cawthorn until he can determine which district he intends to be a candidate in. Currently, Cawthorn is suing the board to get his name on the ballot.
In the meantime, all candidate filing has been suspended by the state’s Supreme Court; and the primary election is set for May 17.
There will be a price to pay for irresponsible — if not criminal — behavior within and around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
William E. Jackson Jr. is a political scientist and a former professor at Davidson College.