William E. Jackson Jr.: The case for Cawthorn as an insurrectionist

Putting him on trial to disqualify him from running again would be the way to determine Cawthorn’s actual involvement — if the court will not accept an argument of protected congressional speech in the course of his official duties. The case is about much more than “a technicality buried within the Constitution,” to borrow a phrase from the McClatchy editorial.

A UNC-Chapel Hill constitutional law professor, Michael Gerhardt, has predicted that Cawthorn will seek to force the courts to decide whether he is or is not an insurrectionist. “There’s an old saying in law school, ‘Does it pass the straight-face test?’” he said.

North Carolina’s new House district map, heavily gerrymandered by the Republican legislature, is currently stuck in court, and the state’s Board of Elections has frozen the candidacy qualifications case against Cawthorn until he can determine which district he intends to be a candidate in. Currently, Cawthorn is suing the board to get his name on the ballot.

In the meantime, all candidate filing has been suspended by the state’s Supreme Court; and the primary election is set for May 17.

There will be a price to pay for irresponsible — if not criminal — behavior within and around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

William E. Jackson Jr. is a political scientist and a former professor at Davidson College.