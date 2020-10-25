Willie Deese: Fast-tracking a COVID vaccine: Go for it ... safely.

As the world sets new watermarks daily in the number of coronavirus cases globally, the search becomes more critical than ever before for a vaccine. Desperate times often lead to premature statements, and that has certainly been the case here, with projections about the certainty and immediate availability of a vaccine that frequently sound more like wishes than statements of fact.

As someone who led global manufacturing for one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, I understand the intense feelings around development of a COVID-19 vaccine, driven by the more than 37 million global infections and 1.07 million deaths to date. I also know the complexity factors of vaccine development and what must take place for a successful vaccine candidate to make it through the rigorous and unavoidable challenges of safety and efficacy testing and move into the marketplace.

No shortcuts

I write this not to slow our haste to get this done, but to offer a clear-eyed look at what must happen to get there. “Going for it” is the right thing to do. Everyone should be rooting for the development of a safe and effective vaccine. Yet, it must be done correctly. We must follow the science, and ensure that at the end of the process, we not only have a vaccine that has been thoroughly proven, but one in which the public has confidence.