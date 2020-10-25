Willie Deese: Fast-tracking a COVID vaccine: Go for it ... safely.

As the world sets new watermarks daily in the number of coronavirus cases globally, the search becomes more critical than ever before for a vaccine. Desperate times often lead to premature statements, and that has certainly been the case here, with projections about the certainty and immediate availability of a vaccine that frequently sound more like wishes than statements of fact.
As someone who led global manufacturing for one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms, I understand the intense feelings around development of a COVID-19 vaccine, driven by the more than 37 million global infections and 1.07 million deaths to date. I also know the complexity factors of vaccine development and what must take place for a successful vaccine candidate to make it through the rigorous and unavoidable challenges of safety and efficacy testing and move into the marketplace.
No shortcuts
I write this not to slow our haste to get this done, but to offer a clear-eyed look at what must happen to get there. “Going for it” is the right thing to do. Everyone should be rooting for the development of a safe and effective vaccine. Yet, it must be done correctly. We must follow the science, and ensure that at the end of the process, we not only have a vaccine that has been thoroughly proven, but one in which the public has confidence.
The road toward a successful vaccine is a challenging one under any circumstance, which is perhaps why only seven entirely new vaccines have been developed for all diseases in the past 25 years. Vaccines typically take anywhere from eight to 15 years to discover, develop, trial and approve, often with several stops and starts along the way, as scientists assess such things as side effects, rate of efficacy and potential interactions with other medications. It’s a complex, expensive and in many ways sequential process, with one step necessarily following completion of another.
The Ebola vaccine was developed in a somewhat abbreviated time frame — a little less than five years. But it had the advantage of multiple partners taking part in its development, including several universities, a small private company and Merck, where I worked as president of global manufacturing. That helped it become the exception to the rule in terms of length of time from start to finish, and yet, still — five years.
From a purely economic standpoint, development of such a vaccine is daunting. It requires deep investments of money, staffing and time, yet is not often as financially rewarding as therapies for chronic conditions. An individual might take a blood pressure medication daily for many years, for instance, but only one to three doses of a vaccine may be needed to ensure lifelong immunity.
That fleeting interaction with a vaccine leads to a mindset that can take vaccines for granted. Simply put, you tend to appreciate more a medication that cured an illness or made a chronic condition better than a vaccine that prevents something you’ve never had.
A new process
Globally, we have known about COVID-19 for about a year, with some indications that it may have begun emerging as early as September or October of 2019. The virus’s genome was successfully sequenced in January. Research has really only been underway among U.S. pharmaceutical firms since then — nine months. In the normal life of vaccine development, the blink of an eye.
Yet, there are some dynamics that could work in our favor. Some of the best vaccine candidates are being developed using a new RNA platform that allows for a faster process that could dramatically shorten time to get to the marketplace, while maintaining safety and ensuring efficacy. The challenge is that this is the very first time that process has been used. For it to result in a successful vaccine sometime in the next few months would require that it works exactly as it should and that there are no stumbles along the way — the pharmaceutical equivalent of “running the table” in pool.
New Food and Drug Administration safety standards for COVID-19 vaccine makers require manufacturers to follow trial subjects for at least two months after conclusion of the Phase I, II and III studies to rule out any major side effects before moving for emergency approval. That is precisely as it should be.
Why? Safety and efficacy must be our top priorities. Rushing a vaccine to market without tending to those fundamental tasks would ensure not only widespread perception that politics, not science, earned it the green light, but that the public greets the drug with deep skepticism. In such a scenario, who would want to take the vaccine? How many times have you already heard friends and colleagues say they don’t want to be first in line for whatever vaccine comes forward?
Getting it to the public
Once all of the above has been properly tended to, the challenge of manufacturing massive amounts of the vaccine remains. For a single-dose vaccine, at least 7.5 billion doses will be required. For a two-dose vaccine, at least 15 billion doses.
Some manufacturers are hedging their bets, making hundreds of millions of vials of the most promising vaccine candidates to enable them to hit the ground running, if approval is granted. They know that it’s not just making the vaccine, but coordinating the complicated supply chain management process that would then be the obstacle to overcome in getting the vaccine to the public. Some vaccine candidates would have special needs for getting to market, requiring a robust “cold chain” of production, storage and distribution that exceeds typical standards and could require investments in container and shipping technology.
All of this is to say that when you hear that a COVID-19 vaccine is just around the corner, expected to be available momentarily, listen with hope, but listen critically. Vaccine development requires more than a quick promise at a press conference or a fact-free post on social media. It’s an extraordinary challenging endeavor — one that ought to get every dollar and hour of support that we can give it, but deeply challenging, nonetheless.
Here’s to the researchers and scientists, pharmaceutical industry leaders, FDA analysts and leaders, trial subjects and many others working around the clock to produce the result we all need. So much depends on them getting it right, and with their incredible knowledge, skills and resources — and perhaps a little bit of luck — they will.
