Allen Johnson: A native daughter embraces her biggest challenge

The Guilford County school board cast a nationwide search for its newest superintendent.

But in the end the final choice for the job was right here all along.

Whitney Oakley, chosen from among a field of more than 30 candidates, was already on the Guilford County Schools staff as acting superintendent, and before that, deputy superintendent to her predecessor, Sharon Contreras.

In fact, Oakley is a Guilford County native who attended Guilford County Schools from grades K through 12 and held her first teaching job here.

Today she has two children enrolled in GCS schools.

Her firm local roots also make her an anomaly.

No Guilford County Schools superintendent before her was born, raised and educated here. Not Contreras. Not Maurice “Mo” Green. Not Terry Grier. And not Jerry Weast.

And maybe it’s about time one was.

Sometimes you need an outsider to offer a fresh perspective, bereft of local baggage. And sometimes you need a familiar face with a feel for the job and the community.

This seems like one of those times.

Oakley knows Guilford County. She knows the school system.

Hit the ground running? She’s taking on the job in mid-stride.

“I chose to raise my kids here,” she said. “I think that’s a pretty big deal.”

How much her local ties will matter longer-term, we’ll see, but early on the fit appears seamless and natural.

In a conversation last week with News & Record editors and reporters, Oakley seemed both aware of the formidable challenges she faces and confident in taking them on.

While she isn’t cocky and flamboyant like, say, the district’s first superintendent, Jerry Weast, or Terry Grier (who was its most inventive, but sometimes irked even his allies), there is a quiet assurance in her manner.

“As long as we keep kids and education at the forefront,” Oakley said, “we’re going to be OK.”

Green, who recently announced his retirement as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, had a similarly calm disposition, but he was a lawyer by training. Beyond her classroom experience, Oakley has been a principal and was Guilford County Schools’ chief academic officer before becoming acting superintendent.

As a little girl she pretended to teach school to stuffed toys.

“I knew in kindergarten that I was going to be a teacher,” she said, adding, “There’s just nowhere else I would have ended up.”

Where she ends up is in a critical time for public education, when, as a political strategy, teachers are demonized as “groomers” and “socialist indoctrinators,” among other nonsense.

And that’s just one item on the list. There’s …

The ongoing struggle to recruit and retain good teachers.

The losses in learning created when schools shifted to remote instruction during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Heightened concerns about security and safety.

Spiraling construction costs that have left the school system 50% short of the money it needs to complete bond projects.

A Republican-controlled legislature that would rather fight in court than provide public schools the resources they need.

Be all that it as it may, Oakley is optimistic.

While some of us might see rowdy school board meetings, book bans and salty, fact-challenged nattering about critical race theory across the country, she sees broad community support in Guilford County.

“It’s a place that wraps its arms around public schools,” Oakley said. “And that’s not the case everywhere.”

She has a point. Voters here passed not one but two school construction bond packages in 2020 and 2022, totaling $2 billion.

She also acknowledged the ravages of learning loss, which dropped reading and math test results among U.S. 9-year-olds to levels of 20 years ago, The New York Times reported recently.

But Oakley said Guilford County is on the right path with a strategy of extended instructional time, tutoring and “acceleration, not remediation.”

Finally, there is the political venom that at times has infected the school board with friction and animosity.

Just before Contreras announced that she was leaving to join an educational nonprofit, she cited the emotional toll that that the job had taken.

“We’ve become petty,” she told me in February. “We’re combative. We don’t listen to one another.”

There was talk among some school board members of firing Contreras, if they could muster the votes.

Yet, even though Contreras had her detractors on an often sharply divided school board — and even though Oakley was her deputy superintendent — Oakley was hired by an 8-1 vote.

Of course, it’s early. And as any sports fan can tell you, every coach is undefeated before the season begins.

But for someone we already knew, Whitney Oakley has made a pretty good first impression.