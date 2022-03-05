Allen Johnson: After all this time, I ... have ... COVID? C'mon man.

Shortly thereafter, Folwell spent five days in a hospital with COVID-19.

I quarantined for two weeks with no symptoms.

Maybe my choice not to shake hands had made a difference.

It’s not clear whether the treasurer had the virus at the time we met, but he didn’t appear well. And he coughed throughout the interview.

At any rate, the treasurer recovered, and I had emerged from that room unscathed and deeply relieved.

Sucker, I said to COVID-19. Not me. Not ever.

So, if I could survive that close call, I figured, and had stayed uninfected for two years, surely I’d be OK in 2022, when we know so much more about COVID-19, and at least have the choice to be safer.

And, yet, still I got it.

Here I was, suddenly coughing and sneezing, feeling fatigued and suffering a few other symptoms you’d probably not care to read about over breakfast.

It had to be a cold, I thought. It had been a while, and I was probably due.