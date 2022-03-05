Allen Johnson: After all this time, I ... have ... COVID? C'mon man.

OK, Neo in “The Matrix” I am not.
I can neither dodge bullets nor pluck them from thin air.
But, for more than two years, I’d begun to think I’d evaded the slings and arrows of the virus.
I had dutifully worn my mask.
I’d gotten all three shots.
As much as I’d longed to, I had not attended a single Tanger Center event because of its staff’s ambivalence toward its own COVID-19 rules.
The one football game I’d attended since 2019 was last fall at Aggie Stadium, where proof of vaccination and masks were required.
I had not eaten out since omicron surfaced.
As much as it pained me, I had attended precisely one movie in person since the beginning of the pandemic, back in November, but decided not to return because of the lack of social distancing and the practical challenge of having to unmask to eat popcorn, elbow to elbow with others. (So, what was the point of even wearing a mask again?)
Most of all, I had survived perhaps my closest call of all during the earliest days, before widespread masking, lockdowns or vaccines.
I had met for about an hour with state Treasurer Dale Folwell, in a closed conference room in March 2020.
Shortly thereafter, Folwell spent five days in a hospital with COVID-19.
I quarantined for two weeks with no symptoms.
Maybe my choice not to shake hands had made a difference.
It’s not clear whether the treasurer had the virus at the time we met, but he didn’t appear well. And he coughed throughout the interview.
At any rate, the treasurer recovered, and I had emerged from that room unscathed and deeply relieved.
Sucker, I said to COVID-19. Not me. Not ever.
So, if I could survive that close call, I figured, and had stayed uninfected for two years, surely I’d be OK in 2022, when we know so much more about COVID-19, and at least have the choice to be safer.
And, yet, still I got it.
Here I was, suddenly coughing and sneezing, feeling fatigued and suffering a few other symptoms you’d probably not care to read about over breakfast.
It had to be a cold, I thought. It had been a while, and I was probably due.
But as the symptoms persisted, and expanded to chills, could it possibly be something more?
At my wife’s insistence, I took a home antigen test. A faint yellow line appeared in a window on the test cassette. Positive.
And, yet, still I wasn’t buying it.
But a drive-thru test later confirmed it. A cheery email from Walgreens arrived with a link. “Your test results are here!” the subject line announced.
I clicked the link, typed in my birthdate and read the verdict: “On February 25, 2022, you tested Positive (+).”
As if anticipating an incredulous “Huh, what?” from me, it added:
“You had COVID-19 at the time of testing.” Yay.
I had followed the protocols. I’d kept my mask while others around me were losing theirs ... and all I had to show for it was this?
C’mon, man.
Then again, I may have felt miserable at times, but I never was severely ill.
Never needed to be hospitalized.
Never needed a ventilator.
Most importantly, I am still here.
Nearly 1 million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19.
I have lost friends and former co-workers to the virus.
And even though states are rushing (too soon, in my view) to backtrack on masking requirements, I’ll continue to mask up indoors when I’m in enclosed public spaces, and I hope you will as well.
The CDC also has eased its national guidance on indoor masking.
But not for communities that rank as high-risk for infection. Guilford County now ranks as “medium.”
Last week at A&T, where I teach a journalism class, masking was declared optional.
Not for me.
So, yes, I got COVID-19.
Yes, I’m disappointed that, in my case, all of the precautions weren’t enough.
Go figure.
In some cases it seems to be the luck of the draw.
It happens.
So, now that I’d officially joined a club that includes Donald Trump, Aaron Rodgers and Queen Elizabeth, it became a matter of numbers:
7: total days I worked from home to avoid infecting co-workers.
2: the number of sleepless nights I suffered due to coughing spells.