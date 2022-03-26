Allen Johnson: Kaepernick, Watson and the NFL's warped values

Deshaun Watson faces 22 pending civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games six years ago.

Guess which one of these men the league considers untouchable.

Watson, formerly the quarterback of the Houston Texans, was greeted by a host of suitors on the free agent market, including the Carolina Panthers, when he became available for trades.

Watson settled on the Cleveland Browns, who apparently were all too eager to kick their current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to the curb, to make room for the new guy.

As for Kaepernick, he has been effectively blacklisted by the league since 2017.

The former San Francisco 49er had begun a quiet protest against police brutality during preseason games by remaining seated during the anthem.

At the behest of a friend who was a military veteran, Kaepernick shifted to taking a knee as a more respectful gesture.

He sparked a movement that, for a time, involved other players and even entire teams taking knees.

But many took exception, arguing that somehow staging respectful protest during the anthem besmirched both the flag and the military. Donald Trump self-righteously bellowed that any player who took part in such a demonstration was a thug who deserved to be fired.

And, yes, that would be the same Donald Trump who dodged the draft, criticized John McCain for being a prisoner of war and disparaged Gold Star parents whose son died in Iraq while trying to save other troops.

No matter. The scarlet letter stuck. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 and since then no NFL team has been willing to touch him with a 100-yard pole.

Not even as desperate teams were starved (and still are) for quarterback talent.

And not even when COVID outbreaks forced some teams to press players who were not normally quarterbacks into emergency duty.

It was an open secret as to why.

Kaepernick accused the league of collusion and filed a grievance. In February 2019, he reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

As it turned out, Kaepernick was ahead of his time. His protests took on greater urgency and significance after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. And even the NFL, at least outwardly, took its first public stances for social justice.

But Kaepernick still watched it all from the outside in. He has remained radioactive to the NFL.

Watson, meanwhile, became the star of his own very special episode of “The Bachelor.” Suitors swarmed. And he didn’t come cheaply.

The Browns surrendered six draft picks for Watson, three in the first round. Watson also received a five-year contract worth $230 million guaranteed. This means he will get every penny of that amount even if he is injured and even if his performance declines.

It is the most guaranteed money in an NFL contract ever … by $80 million.

As for the Panthers, they didn’t lose out for lack of trying. They even flew to Houston on March 14 to meet with him in person.

All of this, even though Watson, a former All-American at Clemson, still may be suspended by the NFL for at least six games.

And even though his legal problems may not be over. Two Texas grand juries have declined to indict Watson on criminal charges after police investigated allegations that he had touched women with his genitals and forced them to have oral sex, among other acts. But the civil suits are pending.

Yet, in the NFL, it is Kaepernick who remains He Who Must Not Be Named.

Kaepernick continues to work out and is only 34 in a league in which 44-year-old Tom Brady and 38-year-old Aaron Rodgers are still among the brightest stars.

Who knows if Kaepernick is capable of winning as a quarterback after being away from the game for so long.

But in a league in which good quarterbacks are so scarce that they’d probably give me a shot if I threw a decent long ball, wouldn’t someone at least want to find out?

No matter how you look at it, none of this makes any sense.

Closer to home, the Panthers lost out in the Watson sweepstakes for obvious reasons, noted The Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander.

“The bottom line is the Saints, Browns and Falcons offered something Carolina couldn’t compete with,” Alexander wrote.

“Atlanta was Watson’s hometown team; he grew up less than an hour away and was the team’s ball boy as a child. The Saints and Browns had a better rosters top to bottom, have had more success in recent years and have what appears to be a stable situation with their coaching staff.

“Carolina can’t offer that until it actually wins.”

In other words, the Panthers weren’t good enough for Watson.

Uh, shouldn’t it have been the other way around?