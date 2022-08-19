Allen Johnson: My Dudley reunion is a family affair in more ways than one

Following the murder of George Floyd, an old classmate from Dudley High School called.

He had been so troubled by the state of things that he and his wife had taken to the streets in racial justice protests.

So we spent an hour or so searching for a trace of sunlight in the gloom.

I guess I should mention that his name is Greg Mesimore and that he’s pastor to a small flock in suburban Chicago. And that he’s a white guy.

Dudley actually had white students when I was a student there. It has practically none in 2022.

Greg was one of the first white students bused to Dudley in the era of bellbottoms, wide collars and miniskirts.

But I don’t know that I should be bragging about that. None of us had volunteered for it.

For the first time there were attendance districts in what were then the Greensboro City Schools, created under court pressure for the system to desegregate.

And, as Greg readily admits to me today, the same guy who marched for the rights of Black people in 2020 showed up at Dudley in 1971 only because he had to. He had nowhere else to go. His family couldn’t afford private school tuition, so there he was, back in the fall of 1971, stuck in the same place as me.

If you’d told Greg back then that we’d still be keeping in touch four decades later I doubt he would have believed it. Nor would I.

But, even if we didn’t know it then, going to Dudley together changed us.

I made a lot of new white friends that year:

Jim Fields, who was one of Dudley’s first white football and basketball players, and who today mentors N.C. A&T engineering students.

Lee Ann Nease Brown, a Chapel Hill attorney who was one of the first white members of the Pantherettes marching team and who was elected president of the N.C. Bar Association in 2018.

John Allen Wall, who also went on to become an attorney, and comprised Dudley’s one-man tennis team back in the day.

And Glenn Trent, who for a time published a crusading local newspaper, the Community Crime Report.

It’s still hard today for some people to imagine white students at Dudley, but we had lots of ‘em. And I’ve got the yearbooks to prove it.

It’s one of the reasons the Dudley Class of 1973 is special and in some ways unique. But there’s another.

Our 50th reunion will involve an extended family of Black students as well, who started at Dudley as 10th graders and were reassigned to Page, Grimsley and Smith during desegregation.

But they still cherished their roots and Dudley and they’ve held fast to them … for 49 years and counting.

People like Freddie Cundiff, who wound up running a kick back for a touchdown against his former Dudley football teammates after being redistricted to Smith. (He jokes today that he was running for his life.)

And Ulysses Cozart, whom I have known since fourth grade at Bluford Elementary School and who also was redistricted to Smith, which was majority white in those days.

And Thurman Guy, an N.C. A&T professor who graduated from Page High School.

So many of them have participated in our reunions, and in fact, played key roles in planning them.

This is why we call ours the Consolidated Class of 1973.

It’s a big, colorful extended family that spans race and district lines.

We carried lessons from that era with us for the rest of our lives.

I still remember two cheerleaders, Robin Simmons (now Robin Simmons-Blount), who is Black, and the late Regina Gariglio, who was white, who became so close at Dudley that they chose to be roommates at UNCG. Some of their dorm mates were aghast! “She’s Black,” one of the upperclassmen gravely warned about her roomie when Regina arrived on campus. “I know,” Regina replied cheerily.

But now an admission: We’ve had only limited participation by white students in previous reunions.

Part of that may be because their Dudley roots aren’t as deep as they are for the Black students, many of whom attended the same schools since first grade. And part of it is our fault (including mine, since I’m class president). We haven’t reached out to them as aggressively as we should.

Now we’ve got a little less than a year to get the big, extended family back together in July 2023. The whole family.

So y’all come. Whether you started your high school career at Dudley or ended it there, you’re one of us. And all of you are welcome.