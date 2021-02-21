Allen Johnson: Our readers are right about local vaccinations

But … there was more: “… All appointments scheduled for today have been relocated to the Greensboro Coliseum.”

All we had to do was press 1 at the end of the text.

That was the easy part. The hardest part was getting to the coliseum.

Fortunately, roads were wet but not icy. Unfortunately, many of them were blocked by fallen trees and power lines.

It took us four detours to creep our way out of the neighborhood and a couple more tense moments at busy intersections whose traffic lights had gone dark. But in a hopeful sign that we Americans actually can get along, drivers were decent and civilized.

Once we arrived at the coliseum, every step of the process unfolded as letter writers had advertised.

A friendly man in a golf cart ferried us though a raw drizzle from the parking lot to the Special Events Center. A good-humored National Guardsman checked us off a master list.

From there we were directed at every turn by pleasant people who were eager to answer questions. The nurse who administered our doses of the Pfizer vaccine said she had given more shots in that one day than in the previous 10 years.