You may have heard of Naomi Osaka.
The mixed-race young tennis star from Japan awkwardly accepted the world’s attention after defeating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in 2018.
That made Osaka the first Japanese-born player ever to win the tournament crown.
It also made her uneasy.
Osaka wore her new fame tearfully and uncomfortably, seeming almost apologetic for having defeated a living legend.
At this year’s Western & Southern Open tournament, Osaka, who will turn 23 on Oct. 16, wasn’t so unsure anymore.
Citing her concerns for the racial justice struggles in the United States and beyond, Osaka refused to play a semifinal match after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis.
Yes, NBA players and Major League Baseball teams and even National Hockey League players and teams had staged similar protests before her.
But Osaka stands out because she stood alone.
“(B)efore I am an athlete, I am a black woman,” she posted on Twitter. “... I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis ... Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.”
Professional tennis took notice. The men’s ATP Tour also took a day off, as did the women’s WTA Tour.
At this week’s U.S. Open, Osaka, whose father is Haitian and whose mother is Japanese, continued to express her views, quietly, but unmistakably.
Meanwhile, President Trump treats James Blake like a bit player in his own tragic story, choosing instead to rush to the defense of police and a 17-year-old white vigilante who shot three people, killing two during the unrest in Kenosha. And to resist any notion that anything’s systemically wrong with policing in America. (Police: Good. Black Lives Matter: Bad.)
During the opening round, Osaka wore a mask bearing the name of EMT Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed by police in Louisville in March.
In the third round of the Open, it was the name of Elijah McLain, 23, who died after being put in a chokehold by police in Aurora, Colo. He was walking home from a convenience store with an iced tea.
Taylor was fatally shot when police burst unannounced into her apartment in a drug raid gone wrong.
Then there's George Floyd.
And so on, as far back as you’re willing to look.
Shut up and volley? Not on your life.
A legion of athletes, Black and white, are standing up and saying, “Enough.”
They are using their talent, their money and their fame to address a crisis.
More power to them, from Osaka and the members of the Milwaukee Bucks to former Page High School cornerback Nick Baker, who is leading social activism among football players at Davidson College.
Not that that any of this is new.
Jackie Robinson, a U.S. veteran, former U.S. Army officer and member of the Republican Party, would not stand for the national anthem.
In 1966, Muhammad Ali, who was universally beloved by the time of his death, was reviled by many for refusing to fight in Vietnam, and was banned from boxing from March 1967 to October 1969.
In 1961, Bill Russell led a boycott of a Boston Celtics exhibition game, in defiance of racial discrimination in Ali’s hometown, Louisville, Ky.
In 1963, Russell also held integrated basketball camps in Mississippi following the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers.
In 1968, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) refused to play for the U.S. Olympic team.
In 1970, nine Black Syracuse football players sat out the entire season to protest racial inequality.
In 1973, the all-Black cheerleading squad of Brown University refused to stand for the national anthem before a game against Providence.
Then there were Olympic track stars John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who raised clenched fists at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City.
And more. The list is far, far longer than this space.
Yet, in the so-called good old days, athletes had much more to lose by being true to their beliefs. They made less money. And they faced a much less understanding and forgiving white public.
But now the movement is broader and more powerful, with more allies. And so are the stakes.
They seem to realize both the urgency of this issue and the collective power of their voices.
And they know now, if not before, that this isn't about playing games.
This is about living and dying.
As for those who still say, "Shut up and dribble": No, you shut up and open a history book.
