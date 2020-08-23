Allegedly enraged by a police shooting, looters took to the streets on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile the early hours of Aug. 10, smashing store fronts in the tony shopping district and stealing merchandise in what appeared to be premeditated criminal acts.
As was the case in downtown Greensboro in May, there is no excusing such lawlessness and violence.
Protest leaders have typically disavowed the destructive behavior of bad actors during protests.
They did in Greensboro, lamenting that peaceful demonstrations had been punctuated with shattered windows, larceny and even arson. And, in fact, they condemned it.
But not in Chicago.
In the wake of the mayhem on the Magnificent Mile, 43 people were charged with felonies, including one for attempted murder, six for gun possession, 28 for burglary and looting, and five for aggravated battery or resisting a police officer.
Yet, at least one Black Lives Matter leader tried to justify it.
“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” said Ariel Atkins, according to NBC Chicago. “That is reparations.""
No that is not.
That is opportunism. That is using a legitimate cause as a convenient cover for illegitimate behavior.
“Anything they wanted to take,” Atkins said of the looters, “they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”
Lord. Have. Mercy.
The Chicago Tribune reported that of the 43 defendants who subsequently appeared in court to face felony charges connected to the looting “were either convicted felons, college students, or out-of-work parents.” Not one was from the Englewood community, where police had shot a man who they say had fired a gun at them.
And herein lies a problem. One of Black Lives Matters’ greatest strengths also can be a weakness. It is not so much an organization as it is movement. And while it is composed of a loosely connected network of local chapters, it is, by its nature and design, “decentralized.”
That’s why is its messages can be mixed and its messengers sometimes thoughtless and irresponsible. Like Ariel Atkins in Chicago, whose title, according to local media there, is a Chicago BLM “organizer.”
Comments like hers are convenient ammunition for those who try to dismiss Black Lives Matter as a Marxist movement, or in President Trump’s words, as “a symbol of hate.”
Does everyone who rallies in the name of BLM do so honestly and peacefully and without a hidden agenda? Probably not. But the movement resonates so strongly today because of the pain and frustration it taps.
As for the complaint that Black Lives Matter doesn’t concentrate enough on violence Black communities, I share the concern about the gun and gang violence that claims young lives in Greensboro and Chicago and beyond. As do a lot of other people who have been holding vigils and organizing and reaching out to young people to address it. (If you were paying more attention, you'd know that.)
So, painting violent crime in the Black community as something that's being ignored in favor of criticizing police is both unfair and inaccurate. It’s also hypocritical.
I could point out, for example, how America has suffered one school shooting after another — from Columbine to Sandy Hook to Parkland — typically involving young white gunmen and mostly white victims, and yet still has done little about it.
Or how our president ignores climate change. And has allowed a pandemic to thrive, claiming 170,000 lives (speaking of All Lives Mattering).
As for Black Lives Matter, its focus primarily has been police killings of Black people for a good reason: Police kill Black Americans at more than twice the rate of white people. To expect Black Lives Matter to address that issue, which is only a symptom of a far broader issue … plus gang violence and drugs and poverty ... is a little bit much, isn’t it?
That’s like asking the American Heart Association why it doesn’t address diabetes. Or Alcoholics Anonymous why it’s not doing more about opioid addiction.
Police reform has been debated and discussed for years with only limited progress. That’s more than enough for the Black Lives Matter movement to chew on.
So, instead of closing your mind and looking for excuses not to take a closer and more honest look at this issue, listen. And learn.
And please understand that, in spite of all the violent foolishness that blighted the Magnificent Mile on Aug. 10, Black Lives Still Matter.
