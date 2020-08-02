In mid-March, an Ohio man named John McDaniel made clear what Gov. Mike DeWine could do with his stay-at-home order.
The shutdown mandate was “bull----,” McDaniel posted on Twitter and Facebook.
Barely more than a month later, McDaniel was dead at age 60, the first person in his county to die from COVID-19.
Also in March, Landon Spradlin, an evangelical pastor and ardent Donald Trump supporter, posted a meme that described the fear of COVID-19 as “mass hysteria.”
Spradlin also argued that the pandemic had been exaggerated to hurt Trump.
During the drive home to Virginia after several days of singing “Christian blues” and street preaching in New Orleans, Spradlin grew seriously ill. His wife took him to a hospital in Concord, N.C., where her husband spent eight days in intensive care.
“I’m sorry,” he told his wife. “I love you.”
Soon after, he was dead at age 66. From the coronavirus.
Like Spradlin, Joe Joyce, a bar owner in New York, was a Trump supporter, but he was hardly a rigid ideologue. He welcomed gay patrons and made everyone feel welcome in his establishment, The New York Times reported — gay or straight, immigrant or native-born.
But he didn’t trust the liberal media’s pearl-clutching over some overhyped plague from overseas.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his wife Kristen told the Times.
On March 27, Joyce was rushed by ambulance to a hospital. Two weeks later, he was dead of COVID-19 at age 74. The next day, one of his bartenders died of the virus.
And just last week former presidential candidate and pizza magnate Herman Cain, 74, died from the coronavirus. Cain was a member of Blacks for Trump and one of his last appearances was at Trump’s June 20 Tulsa rally … unmasked.
I could go on.
These tragic losses should be cautionary tales, not cause for celebration. But some people are dancing on their graves anyway.
John McDaniel’s wife canceled his livestreamed funeral because she said his death had “opened the floodgates for people’s misguided anger.”
And, after learning that Lance Spradlin had died, trolls gloated on his Facebook pages.
“The thing that blew my mind is that people would laugh at it,” one of his daughters, Jesse Spradlin, 29, told The Washington Post. “People would literally just leave comments that say, ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, I’m glad he got what he deserved.’”
There are other examples, NPR reported. After the death of a woman in Texas who had reposted a rant about the virus being a socialist hoax, trolls attacked a GoFundMe page that had been set up to pay her medical expenses.
She got what was coming to her, they said.
Maybe these COVID skeptics did act recklessly and use poor judgment. But there should be no joy in these tragedies, or the deaths of 150,000 other Americans from the pandemic.
There is, however, a lesson in this: We’re mired in a toxic muddle of ignorance and misinformation about COVID-19 for a reason. And the problem starts at the top. Each of these people would have been better served by a coherent, consistent and fact-based message from their leaders.
If only ....
After appearing semi-serious for a split-second about the threat of COVID-19, the president retweeted a cockamamie video from a doctor who claims there is a cure for the coronavirus. (She also can cast out demons, she says, and believes in lizard people.) Trump also has Made Virus Briefings Grate Again, musing during one of them why Dr. Anthony Fauci has higher approval ratings than his.
Meanwhile, Congressman Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who had refused to wear a mask, has tested positive for the virus — and now says he’ll take hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that the Food and Drug Administration and medical experts say is both ineffective against the coronavirus and may pose serious health risks.
Americans would have managed this disease by now if only this administration (and most Republicans) had committed to facts over willful ignorance. And to the greater good over political expedience.
So, here we are. Our house is burning to the ground and yet too many of us are still denying there’s a fire.
