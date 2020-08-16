Why so angry?
Sometimes I wonder that when I check the News & Record’s letters queue and read one flaming screed after another.
Dear Editor: Hulk smash puny humans.
Of course, I’m exaggerating.
A number of our letters are uplifting and celebratory. Some are even downright funny.
But by and large they are trending toward wrath and fury.
To an extent, that's certainly understandable.
The world is in the grip of a pandemic that refuses to go away. The country is so divided that some family members can’t discuss politics without the risk of broken furniture.
But I suppose the fire and brimstone in your missives has become even more noticeable in recent years because I have something to compare it to.
Now that the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal are sister newspapers, I read and help edit letters for both publications … and there is a difference.
The Journal letters tend to be more measured in tone and — how do I put this delicately — a little less fevered and a little more thoughtful.
There are fewer exclamation points.
Most words are spelled correctly and sentences actually end with periods.
By contrast, even some of the most erudite News & Record letters often miss words or drop characters in their piqued rushes to outrage
This is not meant more as encouragement than criticism.
We truly appreciate the feedback and the broad variety of perspectives.
At one time we worried that the letters columns would fade into memory as social media took hold. But that hasn’t been the case.
And, while Facebook and Twitter do seem to have taken over the planet, your letters keep on coming.
But maybe you should slow down just a little before clicking “send” to catch your breath and reflect for a few moments on what you’ve typed.
Proofread what you’ve written. Pretend you’re the last person to see it before it is printed on paper and posted online.
A few other pointers for getting published on this page:
- If you're not 100% sure, look it up. The writer who recently misspelled the word “hydroxychloroquine” obviously didn’t bother to double-check it. (Personally, I’m a pretty good speller, but I consider six-syllable words automatic qualifiers for vetting.) Some of you expect that we’ll fix those things, and goodness knows we try. But we’re human. Your help is appreciated. We might catch two errors and miss the third.
- If you’re citing facts and figures, provide a source. You even may list those sources as informal footnotes at the bottom of your letter. That way they won’t count against the 200-word limit. And the more quickly we can confirm facts, the faster we can publish your letters.
- Please don't call names. We’re getting enough of that from Washington.
- Avoid the H-word (as in Hitler). Such comparisons generally are over-the-top and do little to advance your perspective.
- Avoid typing in all capital letters. Your words are all you need to express your passion.
- Don’t be content merely to scream the loudest. Lay out an argument. It's doable, even in 200 words.
- Remember that you can attack each other’s positions without attacking each other personally.
- And remember that you can express whatever opinion you want, but it must be based on facts.
Finally, some significant changes that are coming soon to the News & Record’s letters columns.
Effective on Sept. 13, we’ll no longer will accept letters that have been submitted by mail … as in the type of mail that comes on paper in stamped envelopes.
We do this for several reasons, foremost because we simply no longer have the resources anymore to process hard-copy letters, which must usually be retyped for publication.
The vast majority of our letters come via email now or are submitted through forms on our website. But a substantial number of you still use the Postal Service (God bless ‘em, especially now).
We hope you’ll understand.
Also, as a new policy effective this week, we will edit out references to the names of other letter writers you may refer to in your own letters.
Those references will sound more like this: “The letter writer who believes schools should reopen in person overlooked some important facts."
That’s a page we’re borrowing from the Journal, in the hope that it might foster more civility. And focus the debate on ideas and not personalities.
Also, you may have noticed that we don't call to verify every letter anymore.
We call some writers, with whom we may be less familiar, or if we have a question about a letter. But, as always, you’re welcome to call to check on the status of your letter (336-373-7010).
We know your letters continue to rank among the most popular features in the News & Record.
We’ve always considered letters to the editor a town square in print and online for civil conversations about the issues of the day – a safe place for ideas, opinions and spirited give-and-take.
So, please, keep the letters coming.
But slow down just a little. And take a deep breath or two before clicking “send.”
