A Thomasville woman pitched a fit heard round the web last weekend at a Davidson County fast-food restaurant, where, by law, wearing a face covering is required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We don’t cover our face in America!” she declares in an eruption that was captured on a video that went viral.
“They don’t control us. We’re Americans.”
As someone off-camera takes exception to her brushing past him too closely, unmasked, the woman surmises that he must be a Democrat.
“You worship Obama, don’t you?” she says as she exits in a flourish. “Peace, love, harmony. Trump 2020, baby.”
She then lets fly a profanity-laced tirade against Black Lives Matter, Democrats and antifa.
It’s enough to make you want to cover your face — not just with a mask but with both hands. Is this who we’ve become?
First, woe to the workers — many of them in high-risk jobs for low pay — who are stuck with having to enforce a rule that may invite threats and even violence from customers. Second, shame on “leaders” who knowingly trade in myths and outright falsehoods for personal and political gain.
This, of course, starts at the top with President Donald Trump, whose defiance of facts is so common now that it stopped being news, oh, at least 2½ years ago. Among his soulmates in the Brotherhood of Intentional Stupidity is Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is suing to prevent the city of Atlanta and other local governments from requiring the use of masks.
And in North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who trafficked in myth when he proclaimed that “masks do not work with viruses.”
Gavin Yamey, a professor of global health and public policy at Duke University, told The News and Observer of Raleigh that Forest, a Republican who is running in the fall against Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was “factually incorrect.” A June analysis of 10 research studies concluded that a “face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection, a reduction of as much as 85%,” Yamey said.
As for further evidence that mask mandates aren’t part of a plot by Black Lives Matter, George Soros, Nancy Pelosi and the Evil Galactic Empire, the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, last week announced that it “will require all shoppers to wear a face covering.”
What else will it take to convince people that mask-wearing really is neither “un-American” nor a violation of their constitutional rights?
Would pointing out that covering one’s nose and mouth prevents you from possibly infecting others? (Been there.)
Would arguing that we have no more of a “right” not to wear a mask than we have to drive drunk or blow secondhand smoke into someone’s face or do 250 mph on I-40? (Done that.)
Would pointing out that the governor of Oklahoma, who attended that Trump rally in Tulsa and eschews mask-wearing, has now tested positive for COVID-19?
Would rattling off a litany of sacrifices Americans have willingly made for their country in the past — storming the beaches of Normandy, risking life and limb to protest segregation in the 1960s, rushing toward the burning towers on 9/11 — shame them into realizing that wearing a strip of cloth really isn’t that awful a thing to endure to save lives?
Would noting that among deep-red states that have issued mask mandates are Arkansas and, egad, Alabama?
Would reverse psychology do the trick? As in “Hillary Clinton says don’t you dare wear a mask”?
Would citing research that suggests blunting the spread of the coronavirus through mask-wearing, versus a lockdown, would prevent the loss of 5% — or $1 trillion — from the U.S. gross domestic product?
“It could be valuable not only from a public health perspective but also from an economic perspective because it could substitute for renewed lockdowns that would otherwise hit GDP,” the study concludes.
Incidentally, the study comes from the investment firm Goldman Sachs, which is not exactly a paragon of liberal touchy-feelyism.
Then again, maybe we’re going about this all wrong.
Maybe instead of trying to shame fellow Americans for their willful ignorance and self-centeredness, we should appeal to it — as in a PSA on a local sports talk radio station that forgets altruism and zeroes in on what’s in it for the listener.
Wanna see football and the NBA return? the spot says on WSJS-AM (600), “then wear a bleepin’ mask.”
