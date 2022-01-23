Allen Johnson: When nature sugar-coats our world, I'm a kid again

Today, Guilford County Schools is a sprawling district that enrolls more than 68,000 students in 126 schools. It transports many of those to school and back home using a fleet of 474 buses that travels a total of more than 41 miles a day. It spans two cities and several towns as well as unincorporated areas.

This means it has a diverse constituency from both rural and urban areas — and from some neighborhoods whose roads are clear and others whose roads are not.

Since Guilford County can’t surgically open some schools and close others, it’s an all-or-none proposition. Even a single school may serve neighborhoods with varying road conditions.

So, the forecast for discontent is 100%. Somebody isn’t going to like the call no matter what it is.

As for other differences between now and then, many of us walked to school until desegregation. But we still got our share of snow days.

Today, you can check your cellphone, or if you’re a Luddite, the ubiquitous crawl at the bottom of your TV screen.

When I was young, the font of all wisdom when it came toschool closings was Lee Kinard, who read the list live on WFMY-TV’s “Good Morning Show.”